Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentFarhan Akhtar Joins Raanjhanaa AI Controversy, Supports Director Aanand L. Rai

Farhan Akhtar Joins Raanjhanaa AI Controversy, Supports Director Aanand L. Rai

The controversy around the AI-altered ending of the Dhanush-starrer ‘Raanjhanaa’ has been gaining momentum.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 04:04 PM (IST)

The controversy around the AI-altered ending of the Dhanush-starrer ‘Raanjhanaa’ has been gaining momentum, as the artist fraternity has called it a gross misconduct, and exploitation of power by the producers of the film.

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming war epic ‘120 Bahadur’, has decided to stand with the director of the film Aanand L. Rai, whose consent was not taken before altering the film’s ending.

Farhan, who attended the trailer launch of ‘120 Bahadur’ in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Tuesday, told the media, “I will always stand with the creator of the film. And if the creator of the film was unhappy about his or her work being changed, I will always support the creator. So that's where my loyalty lies. The rest, the finer print of what happened there, I am not privy to. But that's all I can say about that”.

Farhan’s business partner Ritesh Sidhwani, who co-owns Excel Entertainment with him, concurred, “I agree with Farhan. I think AI is something we need to embrace and use in the most right way and effective way. And I have said this even before. There were times when, I am talking of earlier times, when we used to do research based on going to a library, reading a book, opening that. Then Google came into our lives and we started doing it in a different way. I think you need to use AI smartly”.

“And don't get lazy with it. But I absolutely agree with the fact that you can't do it without the consent of something. I haven't seen this but I have heard about it and read about it. And I don't think it's cool that if the filmmaker as well as the actors and the people involved have not given the consent, it shouldn't be done. So I think AI is here but you have to use it very smartly. And use it to your advantage”, he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanush Raanjhanaa Farhan Akhtar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarkashi's Dharali, Several Feared Missing As Homes, Hotels Swept Away — Video
Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarkashi's Dharali, Several Feared Missing As Homes, Hotels Swept Away — Video
India
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
India
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
World
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget