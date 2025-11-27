The leadership tussle within Karnataka’s Congress government is showing no signs of easing. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he was ready to travel to Delhi “whenever the high command calls,” while his deputy, DK Shivakumar, set political circles abuzz with a cryptic post online insisting that “word power is world power”.

Talk of a power-sharing deal has persisted ever since the Congress swept the 2023 Assembly election. The reported arrangement, backed by the national leadership, proposes that Shivakumar would take over midway through the government’s five-year term.

Kharge Steps In to End ‘Confusion’

In recent months, the chatter has only grown louder. Siddaramaiah has spoken about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, yet asserts he intends to stay in charge. Meanwhile, Shivakumar’s supporters have been rallying across the state and in the national capital, pressing for him to be elevated to the top post.

Against this backdrop, Shivakumar posted an image on X declaring, “Keeping one’s word is the greatest strength in the world!” The accompanying text reiterated his message: “The biggest force in the world is to keep one’s word… everyone has to walk the talk.”

Responding to the rising tension, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that he would convene a meeting in Delhi with senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, to chart a path forward and “end the confusion”.

“We will call them, discuss with them and settle the issue,” Kharge told reporters, emphasising that a collective decision would be taken after consultations.

Speaking to the media soon after Kharge’s remarks, Shivakumar struck a restrained tone. “For us, the party is more important than everything,” he said. “I am not claiming anything right now. We will all work together in the best interest of the party.”

Even as the party’s central leadership prepared to intervene, Siddaramaiah reportedly held a strategy meeting at his Bengaluru residence with ministers and loyalists, including G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, HC Mahadevappa, K Venkatesh and KN Rajanna, signalling that the internal power struggle remains far from settled.