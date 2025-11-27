'Here Only To Eat Samosas?': Collector Tina Dabi Gets Earful From Barmer MP, MLA; Video Viral

A routine Disha coordination and monitoring committee meeting in Rajasthan’s border district of Barmer turned tense as two public representatives publicly berated officials for alleged negligence and lack of preparedness.

During the review of central and state development works, Barmer MP Umeda Ram Beniwal and MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati expressed strong dissatisfaction with officials who failed to provide answers, and some who did not attend at all.

Collector Tina Dabi also faces sharp criticism

The meeting, which began at 11 am and continued till 8 pm, saw heated exchanges. While MP Beniwal sternly reprimanded the officials, MLA Bhati went a step further, questioning District Collector Tina Dabi. He said the meeting had wasted everyone’s time, asking, “If you wanted to hold a private discussion, then why call us here?”

IAS टीना डाबी का यह अपमान नहीं सहेगा हिंदुस्तान।



चौथी में 5 बार फेल हुए नेता IAS अधिकारी का अपमान करते नज़र आ रहे हैं।



देश को विचार करना चाहिए.... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sFjeJYBvX9 — Mohit Bharat (@MohitBharatYBP) November 26, 2025

Bhati further lashed out, saying, “A meeting happens after four years, and still no work is done. So the next meeting will also be after four years? That means this one was only conducted to eat samosas.”

Echoing similar frustration, MP Beniwal said that if the administration planned to work on its own terms, there was no need to call elected representatives in the first place.

Meanwhile, a video of the fiery confrontation has gone viral across social media platforms. Barmer Collector Tina Dabi is already a frequent topic of online discussion, while MLA Bhati also enjoys a large digital following, fuelling the rapid spread of the clip.