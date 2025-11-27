Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldImran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Sister Aleema Breaks Silence On His Safety

Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Sister Aleema Breaks Silence On His Safety

Imran Khan's party-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-has called for an official response from the government amid mounting speculation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Growing public anger in Pakistan over the treatment of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has reached the streets, as his sister Aleema Khanum told media that the family has already consulted lawyers to file a petition demanding that Imran Khan be produced before a court of law. Her remarks come amid escalating speculation over the former PM’s health and safety inside a Rawalpindi prison. Aleema Khanum insisted the family will continue pressing for transparency, as concerns continue to grow over the conditions under which Imran Khan is currently being held.

Aleema Khanum also informed media that it was only a matter of time before frustration among Pakistani citizens boiled over. She confirmed that the family has sought legal advice on petitioning the authorities to ensure Imran Khan is presented before a court.

Her comments follow days of swirling rumours and speculation over the former Pakistan PM’s condition in jail, prompting his supporters to demand immediate clarity from the government.

“He Is In Excellent Health,” Says Sister

Aleema Khanum dismissed circulating rumours about harm or mistreatment inside the Rawalpindi prison. She asserted that Imran Khan is in good health and remains protected.

“Imran Khan is in excellent health, they wouldn’t dare touch him,” she said, rejecting social media claims and reports questioning his safety.

Supporters continue to express concerns and demand transparency, while the family is moving forward with its legal strategy amid growing unrest over the situation surrounding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder.

PTI Demands Government Clarification

Imran Khan's party-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-has called for an official response from the government amid mounting speculation. The party urged authorities to immediately facilitate a meeting between Imran Khan and his family.

The rumours and misinformation intensified after several social media accounts circulated unverified claims that Imran Khan “has been killed” in the Adiala Jail.

The rumours gained traction after a handle called ‘Afghanistan Times’ alleged that credible sources claimed the former Pakistan PM had been “murdered” in Adiala Jail. The account further claimed that Khan’s body had been moved out of the prison.

However, none of these claims has been confirmed by any credible agency or government department.

Also read
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imran Khan Latest News International Politics Political Controversy Pakistan Imran Khan Assassination Rumors
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
News
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
News
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Cricket
Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
When Ganga Turns East…: Why Modi’s Metaphor Signals Beginning Of Bengal’s Political Reawakening
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget