Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Sister Aleema Breaks Silence On His Safety

Growing public anger in Pakistan over the treatment of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has reached the streets, as his sister Aleema Khanum told media that the family has already consulted lawyers to file a petition demanding that Imran Khan be produced before a court of law. Her remarks come amid escalating speculation over the former PM’s health and safety inside a Rawalpindi prison. Aleema Khanum insisted the family will continue pressing for transparency, as concerns continue to grow over the conditions under which Imran Khan is currently being held.

Aleema Khanum also informed media that it was only a matter of time before frustration among Pakistani citizens boiled over. She confirmed that the family has sought legal advice on petitioning the authorities to ensure Imran Khan is presented before a court.

Her comments follow days of swirling rumours and speculation over the former Pakistan PM’s condition in jail, prompting his supporters to demand immediate clarity from the government.

“He Is In Excellent Health,” Says Sister

Aleema Khanum dismissed circulating rumours about harm or mistreatment inside the Rawalpindi prison. She asserted that Imran Khan is in good health and remains protected.

“Imran Khan is in excellent health, they wouldn’t dare touch him,” she said, rejecting social media claims and reports questioning his safety.

Supporters continue to express concerns and demand transparency, while the family is moving forward with its legal strategy amid growing unrest over the situation surrounding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder.

PTI Demands Government Clarification

Imran Khan's party-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-has called for an official response from the government amid mounting speculation. The party urged authorities to immediately facilitate a meeting between Imran Khan and his family.

The rumours and misinformation intensified after several social media accounts circulated unverified claims that Imran Khan “has been killed” in the Adiala Jail.

The rumours gained traction after a handle called ‘Afghanistan Times’ alleged that credible sources claimed the former Pakistan PM had been “murdered” in Adiala Jail. The account further claimed that Khan’s body had been moved out of the prison.

However, none of these claims has been confirmed by any credible agency or government department.