Nitish Kumar Orders Speedy Recruitment Workflow As Bihar Sets Target Of 1 Crore Jobs In 5 Years

HomeCitiesNitish Kumar Orders Speedy Recruitment Workflow As Bihar Sets Target Of 1 Crore Jobs In 5 Years

Departments must report vacancies by December 2025. Recruitment calendars with strict timelines and transparent exam measures will be implemented, said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 06:17 PM (IST)
After the formation of the new government in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has shifted focus toward boosting employment opportunities for the state’s youth. On Thursday, he announced a major step to accelerate government job recruitment.

All administrative departments, divisional commissioners, offices under Police Headquarters, and district magistrates have been directed to submit details of vacant posts to the General Administration Department by December 31. The department will then verify the vacancy requests and promptly forward them to the respective recruitment commissions.

Transparency measures strengthened for all exams

The Chief Minister has instructed recruitment commissions and selection agencies to publish a full-year recruitment calendar in January 2026. It must clearly mention advertisement dates, exam schedules and expected timelines for final results. He stressed that no recruitment cycle should take more than one year from advertisement to final result, regardless of the number of exam stages.

To ensure transparent examinations, all commissions and agencies have been told to enforce strict measures against the use of unfair means. The government has also ordered an increase in the number of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across Bihar.

Nitish Kumar, in a post on X, said that providing government jobs and employment opportunities to youth has always been a key priority for his administration. Under Saat Nischay-2, 50 lakh youth were given government jobs and employment opportunities between 2020 and 2025.

"After the formation of the new government, we have promptly begun work to provide as many opportunities as possible for government jobs and employment in the state," he said in the post. 

"Several concrete steps have been taken to fill the vacancies in government jobs as quickly as possible," the CM added. 

Nitish said that all administrative departments under the state, all divisional commissioners, all offices under police headquarters, and all district magistrates have been directed to ensure that they submit vacancy-related applications to the General Administration Department by December 31, 2025, without fail. 

He added that the new government has already begun working swiftly to offer more job avenues. A target has been set to provide one crore jobs and employment opportunities in the next five years (2025–2030), with concrete steps taken to fill vacancies at the earliest.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 06:17 PM (IST)
Bihar News NITISH KUMAR
