Puneet Issar Says Pankaj Dheer Beat Cancer Once, But Relapsed Last Year: 'I’ve Lost My Brother'

Puneet Issar mourns the loss of Pankaj Dheer, calling him a brother both on and off-screen, as the Mahabharat actor passes away on October 15 after battling cancer.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 08:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best remembered for his iconic portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, passed away on October 15 after a prolonged battle with cancer, leaving the entertainment fraternity in mourning.

Punnet Issar on his bond with Pankaj Dheer

Puneet Issar, who essayed Duryodhana in the epic series, expressed his grief while recalling their close bond, both on and off-screen. Speaking to Times of India, Puneet said, “Pankaj was not just my brother in the show Mahabharat, but also off-screen. Our fathers were friends, and our families have known each other for a very long time. He had been battling cancer for a few years. He recovered once, but unfortunately, it relapsed last year, and he has been undergoing treatment since then. Today, I’ve lost my brother.”

He added heartfelt memories about their friendship, “Our friendship deepened during the making of Mahabharat. He used to call me ‘Puneetos’, and I called him ‘Pinks’. I had met him just two days ago at his home. I am in shock and at a loss for words. I can’t even begin to talk about the good times we shared over the decades. His son, Nikitin (Dheer), has grown up in front of me.”

A look at Pankaj Dheer’s career

Pankaj Dheer was a celebrated actor, with his portrayal of Karna in Mahabharat earning him a permanent place in the hearts of audiences. He also starred in hit television shows such as Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug, and Badho Bahu. On the silver screen, he appeared in supporting roles in notable films including Sadak, Soldier, Baadshah, and Taarzan: The Wonder Car.

He passed away after a recurring battle with cancer. Producer Ashoke Pandit confirmed his demise, stating, “He passed away due to cancer this morning. He had been in and out of the hospital over the past few months,” as reported by PTI.

Final rites and tributes

Pankaj Dheer is survived by his wife Anita Dheer and son, actor Nikitin Dheer, who performed the last rites at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium on Wednesday evening. The ceremony saw several celebrities pay their respects, including Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arbaaz Khan, Puneet Issar, and Mika Singh. Salman was seen consoling a grieving Nikitin with a heartfelt embrace.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 08:26 PM (IST)
