HomeSportsCricket140 All-Out! South Africa Hand India Humbling 2-0 Test Series Defeat On Home Soil

140 All-Out! South Africa Hand India Humbling 2-0 Test Series Defeat On Home Soil

India suffers yet another Test series defeat at home, this time at the hands of South Africa, failing to chase a mammoth 549-run target in Guwahati.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

South Africa has won the second and final match of the IND vs SA Test series, clean sweeping the series 2-0.

They had won the first Test in Kolkata, at the Eden Gardens, defending a low score of 124, and have now defended a much bigger score of 549, bowling India out on just 140 runs.

The home side's batting order had a flop show in both innings, and their bowlers couldn't replicate the turn and bounce that the Proteas did, which led to a crushing defeat in Guwahati. 

This is South Africa's first Test series win in India in 25 years.

Simon Harmer Too Much To Handle For India

South African spinner Simon Harmer wreaked havoc on India in this Test series, picking 8 wickets in the first, and now 9 wickets in the second Test, securing a fifer in the final innings in Guwahati.

He is the prime candidate for Player of the Series, having already won Player of the Match in Kolkata.

Harmer found turn on a surface where the Indian spinners struggled. Kuldeep Yadav had even termed the pitch a 'road' after South Africa's first innings.

His exploits have contributed to what is now an even more impressive captaincy record for Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma's Near Flawless Test Record

With this victory over India in Guwahati, Temba Bavuma has won 11 of his 12 Test matches as captain of South Africa. 

He also led the side to the ICC World Test Championship earlier this year, beating defending champions Australia in the final.

This was, notably, the country's first-ever ICC trophy in 27 years. South Africa are now also much stronger on the current ICC WTC points table, seemingly pushing for a fighting title defense.

India, on the other hand, have a lot of questions to answer after this debacle on home soil.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
