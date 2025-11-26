Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Is Imran Khan Dead? Viral Social Media Claim Sparks Chaos Outside Pakistan's Adiala Jail

Is Imran Khan Dead? Viral Social Media Claim Sparks Chaos Outside Pakistan's Adiala Jail

Imran Khan’s three sisters, along with party leaders and workers, had launched the protest after being denied permission to visit him inside the jail.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A viral claim circulating across social media sparked widespread confusion after an Afghanistan-based media outlet reported that former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan had been killed inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. As the sensational allegation spread rapidly online, users on X began flooding the platform with posts speculating about Khan’s alleged death. While the story gained massive traction internationally, ABP has not independently verified the claim, and authorities have yet to issue any official confirmation. This false death narrative is part of a recurring pattern of misinformation about Imran Khan’s health and safety.

Fake Death Rumours Resurface

This is not the first time rumours surrounding Imran Khan’s death have gone viral on social media. Similar misleading reports were widely circulated in May 2025, with posts alleging that the former Pakistani Prime Minister had been shot dead or assaulted in his home. The latest wave of misinformation intensified when an unverified press release, purportedly from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was shared online claiming that Khan had died.

However, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting dismissed the press release as “fake” and urged the public to “reject irresponsible behaviour.” The statement triggered further debates on social media platforms, where users demanded official clarification from the government and prison authorities.

Security Tightened At Adiala Jail

The rumours prompted a swift and intense public reaction. Thousands of supporters of Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), assembled outside Adiala Jail, demanding facts about the leader’s health and questioning the silence of state authorities. In response to increasing pressure, the military government deployed hundreds of additional security personnel around the prison as PTI protestors marched towards the premises.

This development came just weeks after Rawalpindi police detained Khan’s sisters. A prolonged sit-in on Adiala Road ended on Wednesday after negotiations between protestors and the police. Khan’s three sisters, along with party leaders and workers, had launched the protest after being denied permission to visit him inside the jail.

Several PTI leaders, including Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma, Noreen Khan, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Salman Akram Raja, and Sheikh Waqas Akram, were stopped at different checkpoints as they attempted to reach the prison.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 04:05 PM (IST)
Imran Khan Latest News International Politics Political Controversy Pakistan Imran Khan Assassination Rumors

Frequently Asked Questions

What viral claim circulated on social media regarding Imran Khan?

A viral claim from an Afghanistan-based media outlet reported that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had been killed inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. This claim spread rapidly online.

Is this the first time rumors about Imran Khan's death have spread?

No, this is not the first time. Similar misleading reports about his death were widely circulated in May 2025, alleging he had been shot dead or assaulted.

Were Imran Khan's family members involved in the protests?

Yes, Khan's sisters and party leaders were denied permission to visit him in jail, leading to a protest on Adiala Road. This protest ended after negotiations.

