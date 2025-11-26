Karnataka To Undergo Leadership Change? Kharge Says Top Congress Brass To Hold Discussion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday acknowledged growing speculation over a possible change in Karnataka’s leadership, assuring that the matter would be handled only after consultations with the party’s highest decision-makers — Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Kharge said the situation on the ground would be evaluated carefully and promised that any internal concerns would be resolved through dialogue and collective decision-making at the top.

High Command to Take Final Call

Speaking to ANI, Kharge stated, “Only the people there can say what the Government is doing there. But I would like to say that we will resolve such issues. People in the High Command, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and me, will sit together and deliberate on this… We will give the mediation that is required.”

He reiterated earlier remarks that any final decision regarding Karnataka’s leadership would rest solely with the party’s senior leadership.

Internal Power Tussle Comes to Surface

The conversation around a “tussle” within the ruling Congress in Karnataka has intensified in recent weeks, especially after the Siddaramaiah-led government completed two-and-a-half years in office on 20 November — the midpoint of its five-year term. Reports have resurfaced about a supposed “power-sharing” understanding between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar when the government was formed in 2023.

Siddaramaiah, while asserting that the high command’s decisions would be binding on all, including himself and Shivakumar, urged the leadership to put an end to what he described as “confusion”, according to PTI.

Shivakumar Mentions “Secret Deal”, But Stays Cautious

During a visit to his Kanakapura constituency on Tuesday, Shivakumar hinted at what he called a “secret deal” among “five-six” Congress leaders concerning the chief minister’s post. However, he refrained from naming anyone, saying he did not wish to make public statements that could embarrass the party or weaken its position.

Speculation has grown in the wake of the chief minister’s remarks about a reshuffle, even while asserting he would remain in charge, and the visible support from Shivakumar’s loyalists both in Karnataka and Delhi.

Close aides of Siddaramaiah have dismissed talk of any agreement, while those aligned with Shivakumar insist that the leadership must give clarity soon. They argue that dissent is unlikely given the deputy chief minister’s loyalty and close ties with the Gandhi family.