Live-In Partner Arrested After Thane Woman’s Body Discovered In Suitcase Near Creek

HomeCitiesLive-In Partner Arrested After Thane Woman’s Body Discovered In Suitcase Near Creek

Police in Thane arrested a 50-year-old man after his live-in partner, was found dead inside a suitcase near a creek.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Thane, Nov 26 (PTI) Police have arrested the live-in partner of a woman for murdering her after her body was found stuffed in a suitcase on the banks of a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly killed the woman on November 21 following a fight and dumped the body near the creek the next day, they said.

The body of Priyanka Vishwakarma (22) was spotted under the creek bridge near Desai village on Monday. The words 'P V S' were found tattooed near the wrist of the deceased, a police release said.

The police suspected that the body was stuffed in the suitcase for disposal at the creek and registered a case of murder.

Based on information gathered from social media and CCTV footage of the area, the police apprehended Vinod Srinivas Vishwakarma (50) from Desai village.

During interrogation, the man confessed that he committed the murder, the official said.

The victim had been living with the accused for the last five years. They fought on the night of November 21, following which the accused allegedly strangled her to death.

He kept the body in their house for one day, but as it started decomposing and the stench spread over the place, he stuffed the body in a suitcase, took it on foot near the creek and threw it off the bridge on the night of November 22, the official said.

The police arrested the accused on Tuesday and booked him on charges of murder and causing disappearance of the evidence of offence, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Thane Murder Thane Crime News Woman Found In Suitcase Live-in Partner Arrested
