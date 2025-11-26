Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket‘Remove Gambhir, Ajit’: Coach, Selector Brutally Trolled After Test Series Defeat vs South Africa

India suffer another home Test series loss under Gautam Gambhir, falling 2-0 to South Africa, their first home defeat to them in 25 years, sparking major fan backlash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India have lost yet another Test series at home under Gautam Gambhir's tenure at head coach.

Earlier, it was a 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand, the first time ever in several years, and now it is a 2-0 loss against South Africa.

Notably, this is the first time that the Proteas have won a Test series in India in 25 years. The disappointing result has sparked outrage on social media, with many fans criticizing Gautam Gambhir, as well as BCCI's Chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar.

India Losing South Africa Test Series Sparks Fan Backlash

Neither the Indian batsmen nor bowlers found their footing in the second Test match against South Africa, which was being played in Guwahati. Surprisingly, the visitors found these conditions extremely favorable.

A lot of the brunt of this shocking defeat as come on Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar, as shown by the fan reactions above.

That said, there is plenty of time for the Indian management to point out the problems and try to fix them, as their next Test series will be played in August 2026 away from home in Sri Lanka.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Ajit Agarkar India Vs South Africa India Test Match BCCI IND Vs SA 2nd Test Ind Vs Sa Test Score Gautam Gambhir India Test India Test Coach
