India have lost yet another Test series at home under Gautam Gambhir's tenure at head coach.

Earlier, it was a 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand, the first time ever in several years, and now it is a 2-0 loss against South Africa.

Notably, this is the first time that the Proteas have won a Test series in India in 25 years. The disappointing result has sparked outrage on social media, with many fans criticizing Gautam Gambhir, as well as BCCI's Chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar.

India Losing South Africa Test Series Sparks Fan Backlash

Neither the Indian batsmen nor bowlers found their footing in the second Test match against South Africa, which was being played in Guwahati. Surprisingly, the visitors found these conditions extremely favorable.

A lot of the brunt of this shocking defeat as come on Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar, as shown by the fan reactions above.

That said, there is plenty of time for the Indian management to point out the problems and try to fix them, as their next Test series will be played in August 2026 away from home in Sri Lanka.