Priyanka Chopra Jonas Brings Desi Vibes To ‘Last Christmas’, Fans Have Mixed Reactions

HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra Jonas Brings Desi Vibes To ‘Last Christmas’, Fans Have Mixed Reactions

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, after a music hiatus since hits like "Exotic," returns with "Last Christmas (Desi Version)" for the film 'Christmas Karma'.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Before taking Hollywood by storm with her breakout role in the TV series Quantico (2015), Bollywood’s very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas had already explored her musical side. Her debut single In My City (2012), featuring American rapper will.i.am, received mixed reviews, but her second track Exotic with Pitbull went on to become a global hit.

After lending her soulful voice to film songs like Mary Kom (2014) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Priyanka took a long hiatus from singing. Now, after nearly a decade, she’s back — and her latest track, Last Christmas (Desi Version), has set social media buzzing.

Priyanka’s Desi Take on a Christmas Classic

Priyanka’s new track Last Christmas (Desi Version) is part of the upcoming holiday film Christmas Karma, starring Kunal Nayyar, Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, and Boy George. The film, helmed by British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha — known for iconic hits like Bend It Like Beckham (2002) and Bride and Prejudice (2004) — is set to release on November 14.

The track, unveiled ahead of the film’s release, retains the iconic melody of George Michael’s original Last Christmas but introduces Hindi lyrics with a desi twist — “Last Christmas de diya dil.” While fans were thrilled to see Priyanka return to music, the song has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Music Soundtracks (@sonymusicsoundtracks)

Netizens React: ‘George Michael Is Rolling in His Grave’

The desi version of Last Christmas quickly went viral — but not entirely for the right reasons. A Reddit thread featuring the song drew a flood of reactions, with many netizens calling the track a “butchered” version of the original classic.

One user commented, “Butchering one of the most iconic Christmas songs ever. George Michael is rolling in his grave 😭.” Another added, “It’s 2025, for God’s sake! Can we still not write better translated lyrics for copied English songs? 😭.”

Others criticized the language blend, with one remarking, “Ya toh pura gaana English mai gaa lo ya toh phir Hindi mai 😭.” Even some of Priyanka’s fans expressed disappointment, writing, “I love PC!!! But no amount of love can change my mind that she needs to stop singing 😭😭😭.”

 

Priyanka is back to singing again 😭
byu/Helpful-Mate8527 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Priyanka’s Big-Screen Comeback

On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for her highly anticipated return to Indian cinema. She will soon be seen alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s ambitious Telugu film, tentatively titled SSMB29 (Globetrotter) — marking her grand comeback to the Indian film industry.

 

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
