In a world where greed often overshadows faith, Jatadhara emerges as a hauntingly powerful cinematic experience that explores the perils of tampering with forces beyond human comprehension. Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the film blends supernatural horror with deep spiritual undertones, shining a light on one of India’s most feared and misunderstood practices — black magic.

A Tale of Greed, Fear, and Divine Justice

The story begins with the legend of Lankebindelu, a mythical treasure said to be guarded by dark spirits. Drawn by the temptation of boundless riches, a group of seekers performs forbidden rituals — real practices rooted in ancient black magic — to uncover what lies beneath. What they unearth, however, is not treasure but a curse that slowly consumes their lives, leading to tragedy, madness, and despair.

What sets Jatadhara apart is its raw authenticity. The chilling rituals, haunting chants, and eerie visuals are not mere cinematic embellishments — they echo traditions that have survived in the forgotten corners of India for centuries. The film compels viewers to question where faith ends and fear begins, as strange coincidences, deaths, and psychological unraveling blur the line between fiction and reality.

Prerna Arora’s Vision: A Call for ‘Black Magic Mukt Bharat’

Sharing her vision for the film and her larger initiative, “Black Magic Mukt Bharat,” producer Prerna Arora says,“Real horror doesn’t happen in theatres. It starts at home.”

For her, Jatadhara is not merely a movie — it is a movement. Through the story, Arora seeks to expose how black magic preys on the vulnerable, destroying families and feeding on fear. She emphasizes that the film also celebrates the cleansing power of Lord Shiva, representing faith as the ultimate shield against darkness.

“It’s not about blind faith; it’s about spiritual strength,” she explains. “Black magic isn’t entertainment — it’s the country’s most hidden crime.”

With Jatadhara, Prerna Arora transcends her role as a filmmaker, becoming a cultural advocate who urges people to rise above superstition and embrace divine consciousness — the only true antidote to evil.

Faith Versus Fear: The Battle Between Light and Darkness

At the heart of Jatadhara lies the journey of a devoted follower of Lord Shiva — an ordinary man who finds extraordinary courage in faith. As those around him succumb to fear, his devotion becomes a beacon of strength. His prayers, chanted amid chaos and despair, turn the narrative from a story of horror into a deeply spiritual battle — a symbolic confrontation between divine light and human darkness.

While black magic thrives on greed and ego, the energy of Lord Shiva embodies balance, truth, and the destruction of illusion. The film ultimately delivers a profound message: while evil may rise, it can never triumph over divine light.

A Stellar Cast and Powerful Storytelling

Jatadhara features a dynamic ensemble cast led by Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu, along with compelling performances from Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and others. Each actor delves deeply into the psychological and spiritual struggles at the core of the story, portraying the devastating consequences of human greed and the redemptive power of faith.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film masterfully blends mythological themes, supernatural horror, and thrilling action, creating an immersive cinematic experience. Under Prerna Arora’s creative guidance, Jatadhara becomes more than just a supernatural thriller — it evolves into a meditation on truth, faith, and the eternal struggle between light and darkness.

Behind the Vision: The Makers of Jatadhara

The film is produced by Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora serving as co-producers. Divya Vijay joins as Creative Producer, while Bhavini Goswami serves as Supervising Producer. The music is presented by Zee Music Co., complementing the film’s intense and spiritual atmosphere.

Release Date

Promising a soul-stirring blend of fear, faith, and redemption, Jatadhara will release in theatres on November 7, 2025, in both Telugu and Hindi.