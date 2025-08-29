Pawan Singh Under Fire For Touching Anjali Raghav During Event; Clip Goes Viral

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentPawan Singh Under Fire For Touching Anjali Raghav During Event; Clip Goes Viral

A viral video of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh touching Anjali Raghav during a public event has left fans furious, calling out his inappropriate behavior.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 10:24 PM (IST)
Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh is facing severe backlash after a video from a recent public event went viral on social media. The clip, captured during the promotions of his latest song Saiyan Sewa Kare, shows him making co-star Anjali Raghav visibly uncomfortable on stage, sparking anger among fans and netizens alike.

The Viral Video That Sparked Backlash

In the footage, Anjali Raghav can be seen addressing the audience when Pawan Singh suddenly leaned toward her and touched her waist. Although Anjali attempted to keep her composure with an awkward smile, her discomfort was evident. Pawan later defended his actions by claiming that he thought he saw something—“like an insect”—on her waist and wanted to remove it.

Internet Slams Pawan Singh’s Behaviour

The explanation did little to calm audiences online. The clip quickly spread across X (formerly Twitter), with fans criticizing the Bhojpuri superstar’s conduct. “That’s absolutely pathetic behaviour. Shameful that such people get any fan following at all," wrote one user. Another commented, “This is molestation.” The overwhelming consensus online was one of disappointment, with many labeling his actions “inappropriate” and “disrespectful.”

A Look Back at Pawan Singh’s Controversies

This is not the first time Pawan Singh has been at the center of controversy. In 2019, he was reportedly booked for defaming actress Akshara Singh by posting “vulgar” content online after their personal fallout.

His personal life, too, has been under public scrutiny. Pawan’s first wife, Neelam Giri, died by suicide in 2015. Later, his second wife Jyoti Singh accused him of harassment, miscarriage through forced medication, and abetment to suicide.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 10:21 PM (IST)
