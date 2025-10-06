Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'He Used My Name': Jyoti Singh Breaks Down Outside Pawan Singh’s Home As Police Bar Entry

'He Used My Name': Jyoti Singh Breaks Down Outside Pawan Singh’s Home As Police Bar Entry

Bhojpuri actor-politician Pawan Singh faces social media outrage after wife Jyoti Singh accused him of adultery and harassment during an emotional Instagram Live.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bhojpuri actor and politician Pawan Singh is facing widespread criticism after his wife, Jyoti Singh, leveled serious allegations against him. The drama unfolded when Jyoti arrived at Pawan Singh’s Lucknow residence, where police were present to take her to the station. Police stated that she was required to cooperate due to a complaint filed by Pawan Singh.

Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh Speaks Out

However, Jyoti refused to go to the police station and instead went live on Instagram, sharing her emotional side of the story with followers.

During the Instagram Live, Jyoti said, “This Pawan Singh will serve the society who is calling the police to get his wife out. When there was an election, he called me and used my name. He then went to the hotel with another girl. Everyone used to ask why I came to my house, not why Pawan ji went to the hotel with a girl in front of us. Being the wife, I couldn't bear to see my husband be with another girl, so I left. You will know when you will be with your sister and daughter.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Reveals Tanya Mittal’s Old Videos To Housemates

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jyoti P Singh (@jyotipsingh999)

Social Media Reacts

Her post quickly went viral, with netizens expressing shock and condemning Pawan Singh’s alleged actions. One user commented, “I thought everything will be fine today and both will be together but I am very sad to see such a scene.” 

Pawan Singh is a prominent Bhojpuri actor, singer, and politician. Known for the hit song “Lollipop Lagelu,” he has transitioned from singing to acting in action and romantic films. Recently, he entered politics and is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Singh Jyoti Singh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job
France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job
India
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
India
Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Advertisement

Videos

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured During Stone Attack In Jalpaiguri | ABP News
Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Car Catches Destructive Fire In Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | ABP News
Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget