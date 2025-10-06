Bhojpuri actor and politician Pawan Singh is facing widespread criticism after his wife, Jyoti Singh, leveled serious allegations against him. The drama unfolded when Jyoti arrived at Pawan Singh’s Lucknow residence, where police were present to take her to the station. Police stated that she was required to cooperate due to a complaint filed by Pawan Singh.

Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh Speaks Out

However, Jyoti refused to go to the police station and instead went live on Instagram, sharing her emotional side of the story with followers.

During the Instagram Live, Jyoti said, “This Pawan Singh will serve the society who is calling the police to get his wife out. When there was an election, he called me and used my name. He then went to the hotel with another girl. Everyone used to ask why I came to my house, not why Pawan ji went to the hotel with a girl in front of us. Being the wife, I couldn't bear to see my husband be with another girl, so I left. You will know when you will be with your sister and daughter.”

Social Media Reacts

Her post quickly went viral, with netizens expressing shock and condemning Pawan Singh’s alleged actions. One user commented, “I thought everything will be fine today and both will be together but I am very sad to see such a scene.”

Pawan Singh is a prominent Bhojpuri actor, singer, and politician. Known for the hit song “Lollipop Lagelu,” he has transitioned from singing to acting in action and romantic films. Recently, he entered politics and is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party.