Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Reveals Tanya Mittal’s Old Videos To Housemates

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Reveals Tanya Mittal’s Old Videos To Housemates

Wildcard entrant Malti Chahar will be seen giving some unsavoury news to Tanya Mittal, revealing that people outside are researching every claim made by her.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19,” wildcard entrant Malti Chahar will be seen giving some unsavoury news to Tanya Mittal, revealing that people outside are researching every claim made by her on the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, where Tanya, Malti and Neelam were seen engaging in a tete-a-tete in the bedroom area.

Tanya is seen asking Malti if she’s looking good outside or not.

To which, Malti replies: “You always are seen in saree. But I can see all your old videos.”

Tanya asks that “there is research going on on everything.”

“Whatever you are saying, if it's not true in the past, then it's all coming out,” replies Malti.

Tanya shares that the things about Baklava and other things she has said are normally things she actually does.

Pat comes the reply from Malti, who says: “We do it too, we don't say it. It's about how you come across. You guys are catching that. For example, you say that you did everything in a saree. But people are seeing that you are wearing a miniskirt. By the way, they are talking about all your businesses you have done. Because you don't talk about business.”

“What business did you do? It's a story that you have told. That I struggled a lot. How did you struggle to move out of the house?,” Malti questioned Tanya.

Tanya gives a clarification: “My younger brother was supporting me. He used to do a lot of things.”

Malti questions back: “But what was the struggle?”

A gobsmacked Tanya then replies: “Now I will be quiet. I won't say anything now.”

To which, Malti asks Tanya when she will keep quiet.

The promo of the show was captioned on Instagram: “Malti ki baatein sunnkar Tanya is surprised, kya ab unn donon ke beech tension hoga rise? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, Mon-Sun raat 9 baje @jiohotstar aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Malti Chahar Salman Khan Tanya Mittal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job
France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job
India
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
India
Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Advertisement

Videos

Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Breaking: Bihar Political Alliances Gear Up As NDA Claims 225 Seats Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Patna Metro: CM Nitish Kumar Inaugurates Patna Metro Today | ABP News
Breaking: NDA Seat Sharing Formula Revealed In Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2025
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget