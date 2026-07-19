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English NewsEntertainmentOTTYogesh Rawat Evicted From Lock Upp 2, Sufi Motiwala Returns; Fans Link Exit To Rebel Kid's Rumoured Entry

Yogesh Rawat Evicted From Lock Upp 2, Sufi Motiwala Returns; Fans Link Exit To Rebel Kid's Rumoured Entry

Yogesh Rawat has been eliminated from Lock Upp 2 after Dheeraj chose to save Sufi Motiwala. Fans have reacted strongly, with many questioning whether Rebel Kid's rumoured entry is linked to the twist.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Contestant Yogesh Rawat eliminated from Lock Upp Season 2.
  • Dheeraj Dhoopar saved Sufi Motiwala, eliminating Yogesh Rawat.
  • Fans widely condemned Yogesh's elimination, citing it as unfair.
  • Rumours of Rebel Kid's entry sparked speculation over timing.

Another dramatic twist has shaken Lock Upp Season 2, leaving viewers divided. Contestant Yogesh Rawat has been eliminated after Dheeraj Dhoopar was given the power to save one contestant between Yogesh and Sufi Motiwala. The decision sparked emotional reactions inside the house and an even bigger debate online, where fans questioned the timing of the eviction amid rumours surrounding Rebel Kid's possible entry.

ALSO READ: Shashwat Reacts To National Award Win, Thanks Aditya Dhar In Emotional Statement

Dheeraj Dhoopar Chooses To Save Sufi Motiwala

During the latest episode, Dheeraj Dhoopar earned a special advantage after winning a task. As part of the power, he had to decide whether to save Yogesh Rawat or Sufi Motiwala.

Dheeraj wrote Yogesh's name, resulting in his elimination from the competition.

Making his return to the house, Sufi declared, "They tried to get get rid of me, but Sufi is back."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's 'Ask Me Anything, Not That One Question' Remark Leaves Fans Asking: 'Maatrubhumi' Or 'Kala Hiran'?

Fans Rally Behind Yogesh Rawat

Yogesh's exit quickly became a major talking point on social media, with many viewers expressing disappointment over the elimination.

One user wrote, "Yogesh Rawat you deserve the world."

Another posted, "BRING BACK YOGESH RAWAT"

A third commented, "He was definitely one of the strongest contestant."

Another user claimed, "Yogesh Rawat Elimination is directly connected to the fight that he pick with Ritesh Deshmukh in last task. I knew this would happen."

One more viewer wrote, "UNFAIR EVICTION OF YOGESH RAWAT"

Another questioned the timing of the eviction, writing, "Is it becuase rebel kid is going to enter?"

Rebel Kid's Rumoured Entry Fuels Online Speculation

As Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to deliver unexpected twists, fresh speculation has emerged online regarding Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid.

While there has been no official confirmation, fan pages and content creators have been widely discussing the possibility of her entering Lock Upp Season 2. The rumours have gained momentum as viewers recalled her performance in The Traitors and expressed excitement about seeing her in another reality show.

For now, the speculation remains unconfirmed, but the conversation surrounding a possible wildcard entry continues to gather pace across social media.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was recently eliminated from Lock Upp Season 2?

Contestant Yogesh Rawat was eliminated from Lock Upp Season 2. This decision was made by Dheeraj Dhoopar, who chose to save Sufi Motiwala instead of Yogesh.

How was Yogesh Rawat eliminated from Lock Upp Season 2?

Dheeraj Dhoopar won a special advantage, giving him the power to save either Yogesh Rawat or Sufi Motiwala. Dheeraj ultimately wrote Yogesh's name, leading to his elimination.

How did fans react to Yogesh Rawat's elimination?

Yogesh's exit became a major talking point on social media, with many viewers expressing disappointment. Fans called it an 'unfair eviction' and questioned the timing.

Is there speculation about a new contestant entering Lock Upp Season 2?

Yes, there is fresh speculation online regarding Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, potentially entering Lock Upp Season 2. These rumors are unconfirmed but gaining momentum.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dheeraj Dhoopar ENtertainment News Rebel Kid Sufi Motiwala Lock Upp Season 2 Yogesh Rawat
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