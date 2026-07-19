Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Contestant Yogesh Rawat eliminated from Lock Upp Season 2.

Dheeraj Dhoopar saved Sufi Motiwala, eliminating Yogesh Rawat.

Fans widely condemned Yogesh's elimination, citing it as unfair.

Rumours of Rebel Kid's entry sparked speculation over timing.

Another dramatic twist has shaken Lock Upp Season 2, leaving viewers divided. Contestant Yogesh Rawat has been eliminated after Dheeraj Dhoopar was given the power to save one contestant between Yogesh and Sufi Motiwala. The decision sparked emotional reactions inside the house and an even bigger debate online, where fans questioned the timing of the eviction amid rumours surrounding Rebel Kid's possible entry.

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Dheeraj Dhoopar Chooses To Save Sufi Motiwala

During the latest episode, Dheeraj Dhoopar earned a special advantage after winning a task. As part of the power, he had to decide whether to save Yogesh Rawat or Sufi Motiwala.

Dheeraj wrote Yogesh's name, resulting in his elimination from the competition.

Making his return to the house, Sufi declared, "They tried to get get rid of me, but Sufi is back."

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Fans Rally Behind Yogesh Rawat

Yogesh's exit quickly became a major talking point on social media, with many viewers expressing disappointment over the elimination.

One user wrote, "Yogesh Rawat you deserve the world."

Another posted, "BRING BACK YOGESH RAWAT"

A third commented, "He was definitely one of the strongest contestant."

Another user claimed, "Yogesh Rawat Elimination is directly connected to the fight that he pick with Ritesh Deshmukh in last task. I knew this would happen."

One more viewer wrote, "UNFAIR EVICTION OF YOGESH RAWAT"

Another questioned the timing of the eviction, writing, "Is it becuase rebel kid is going to enter?"

Yogesh Rawat you deserve the world ❤️‍🩹🥹



This shit show didn't deserve you my blud 😭 #YogeshRawat #LockUpp2



And yess fuck off @netflix pic.twitter.com/ascqJiQ03z — ~eve (@bluerayson) July 19, 2026

Rebel Kid's Rumoured Entry Fuels Online Speculation

As Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to deliver unexpected twists, fresh speculation has emerged online regarding Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid.

While there has been no official confirmation, fan pages and content creators have been widely discussing the possibility of her entering Lock Upp Season 2. The rumours have gained momentum as viewers recalled her performance in The Traitors and expressed excitement about seeing her in another reality show.

For now, the speculation remains unconfirmed, but the conversation surrounding a possible wildcard entry continues to gather pace across social media.