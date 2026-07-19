Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan inaugurated SRA centre, distributed keys to beneficiaries.

Salman Khan playfully avoided questions regarding upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi'.

SKF dismissed 'Maatrubhumi' claims, urged against unverified information.

Salman Khan made a goodwill visit to Mumbai's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office on Friday evening, where he inaugurated the newly established Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room) and handed over house keys to rehabilitation beneficiaries. While the event focused on housing and public welfare, it was Salman's witty exchange with reporters that quickly grabbed attention, as the actor playfully avoided a question, it made fans wonder whether it was about Maatrubhumi or Kala Hiran.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk's Hospitalisation, Appeals For Peace Ahead Of Parliament March

Salman Khan Keeps The Mood Light During Interaction

After wrapping up the official programme, Salman paused to interact briefly with the media. However, before any questions could be asked, he jokingly made his stance clear.

Smiling at the reporters, he said, "Ask me anything, not that one question. There is no point in asking about that."

Fans believe the actor could be referring to either Maatrubhumi or Kala Hiram, both of which have recently remained in the spotlight.

The reporters were just about to ask Bhai about Matrubhumi. 😭



Before they could even speak, #SalmanKhan smiled and said,

"Ask me anything not that one question." 😂



Bhai knew exactly what was coming pic.twitter.com/7vBMXgpaKa — Sohail. (@BeingSohail__) July 17, 2026

Salman Inaugurates SRA Facility And Distributes House Keys

During the visit, Salman inaugurated the SRA's modern Data Collection and Verification Support Centre, an initiative aimed at supporting efficient and transparent governance within the slum rehabilitation programme.

He was also briefed on several ongoing SRA initiatives and expressed satisfaction with the organisation's work. In the presence of SRA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, Salman handed over the keys to permanent homes to more than 50 beneficiaries, many of whom were seen celebrating the milestone with smiles.

ALSO READ: WATCH: 'Dhurandhar' Singer Jasmine Sandlas Mobbed During Dehradun Concert, Video Goes Viral

Salman Khan's Upcoming Film

Away from the speculation, Salman is also preparing for a new action entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally and backed by producer Dil Raju.

The film will feature Nayanthara in a leading role and is currently scheduled for an Eid 2027 release.