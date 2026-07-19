Salman Khan visited the Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office to inaugurate a new Data Collection and Verification Support Centre. He also handed over house keys to more than 50 rehabilitation beneficiaries.
Salman Khan's 'Ask Me Anything, Not That One Question' Remark Leaves Fans Asking: 'Maatrubhumi' Or 'Kala Hiran'?
Salman Khan dodges a question during a Mumbai event, saying, "Ask me anything, not that one question." Fans wonder if it was about Maatrubhumi or Kala Hiran.
- Salman Khan inaugurated SRA centre, distributed keys to beneficiaries.
- Salman Khan playfully avoided questions regarding upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi'.
- SKF dismissed 'Maatrubhumi' claims, urged against unverified information.
Salman Khan made a goodwill visit to Mumbai's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office on Friday evening, where he inaugurated the newly established Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room) and handed over house keys to rehabilitation beneficiaries. While the event focused on housing and public welfare, it was Salman's witty exchange with reporters that quickly grabbed attention, as the actor playfully avoided a question, it made fans wonder whether it was about Maatrubhumi or Kala Hiran.
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Salman Khan Keeps The Mood Light During Interaction
After wrapping up the official programme, Salman paused to interact briefly with the media. However, before any questions could be asked, he jokingly made his stance clear.
Smiling at the reporters, he said, "Ask me anything, not that one question. There is no point in asking about that."
Fans believe the actor could be referring to either Maatrubhumi or Kala Hiram, both of which have recently remained in the spotlight.
The reporters were just about to ask Bhai about Matrubhumi. 😭— Sohail. (@BeingSohail__) July 17, 2026
Before they could even speak, #SalmanKhan smiled and said,
"Ask me anything not that one question." 😂
Bhai knew exactly what was coming pic.twitter.com/7vBMXgpaKa
Salman Inaugurates SRA Facility And Distributes House Keys
During the visit, Salman inaugurated the SRA's modern Data Collection and Verification Support Centre, an initiative aimed at supporting efficient and transparent governance within the slum rehabilitation programme.
He was also briefed on several ongoing SRA initiatives and expressed satisfaction with the organisation's work. In the presence of SRA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, Salman handed over the keys to permanent homes to more than 50 beneficiaries, many of whom were seen celebrating the milestone with smiles.
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Salman Khan's Upcoming Film
Away from the speculation, Salman is also preparing for a new action entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally and backed by producer Dil Raju.
The film will feature Nayanthara in a leading role and is currently scheduled for an Eid 2027 release.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Salman Khan's purpose in visiting the SRA office?
What new facility did Salman Khan inaugurate at the SRA?
He inaugurated the newly established Data Collection and Verification Support Centre, also known as the IT Server Room. This initiative is designed to support efficient and transparent governance within the slum rehabilitation program.
Why did Salman Khan avoid questions about 'Maatrubhumi' during his interaction with reporters?
Salman Khan playfully avoided questions about 'Maatrubhumi' because the film has recently been in the spotlight. This attention is due to reports of CBFC-related issues and a delayed release.
How did Salman Khan's production house respond to reports regarding 'Maatrubhumi'?
Salman Khan's production house, SKF, dismissed claims about the film undergoing changes, reshoots, or having CBFC clearance issues. They urged media outlets to wait for official updates from SKF's channels.