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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSamay Raina Urges Fans Not To Troll Sakshi Jha Says 'She Made India's Got Latent Episode Memorable'

Samay Raina Urges Fans Not To Troll Sakshi Jha Says 'She Made India's Got Latent Episode Memorable'

Samay Raina has urged fans not to troll India's Got Latent Season 2 contestant Sakshi Jha after she became the target of online memes. The comedian praised her contribution to the episode and appealed to viewers to respond with kindness instead of hate.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Samay Raina appealed against targeting Sakshi Jha online.
  • Sakshi faced hate and memes after her show appearance.
  • Raina urged fans to be kind, recognizing contestants are people.
  • Raina praised Sakshi for making the episode entertaining.

Comedian Samay Raina has appealed to viewers not to target Sakshi Jha with online hate following the latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. Sakshi, who drew attention for her opinions during the show, has since become the subject of several memes and social media discussions. Responding to the online reaction, Samay shared a video urging fans to remember that reality show contestants are real people beyond the screen. He also credited Sakshi for making the episode entertaining and encouraged viewers to respond with kindness instead of personal attacks, saying love would send a stronger message than trolling ever could.

Samay Raina On Sakshi Jha

After the release of the third episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, Samay Raina addressed the online conversation surrounding contestant Sakshi Jha, who has faced criticism and memes on social media. In a video message, Samay requested viewers not to cross the line while reacting to her appearance on the show.

He said, "So I'm watching all the reactions on the internet to this episode. You know, there are many memes that are made from Sakshi Jha... So there's only a request for my men's, just be kind to her, man."

Appeal For Kindness

Samay reminded viewers that performing on stage is not easy and urged them to separate entertainment from personal attacks. He said, "You know, at the end of the day, it's Latent. People come and say something; they don't have to live on stage. It's not easy to live on stage." While acknowledging that memes are part of internet culture, he added that people should not forget the human being behind the viral moments.

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Samay said, "As you have memes, as you have fun, I feel that's good. Just make sure that you also know that there is also a person." He further encouraged his audience to respond with positivity, saying, "I think it's the best chance for us to just send her just love and love and love... That would be the best thing to do."

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'She Made The Episode'

Samay also praised Sakshi's contribution to the episode, saying her presence played an important role in making it engaging. He said, "I also feel that if Sakshi Jha doesn't come in our episode, we would not have a solid episode, to be honest. You have to give it to her, man. She made the episode what it was. So just give love to her. Spread kindness and love."

His message has since drawn attention online, with many viewers reacting to his appeal for empathy towards contestants despite differences of opinion. As discussions around the episode continue, Samay Raina has chosen to steer the conversation towards empathy, urging fans to enjoy the show while remembering that those on screen deserve respect beyond the entertainment.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Samay Raina appeal to viewers?

Samay Raina appealed because contestant Sakshi Jha received online hate and memes after her appearance on India's Got Latent Season 2. He urged fans to be kind and remember she is a real person.

What was Samay Raina's message to viewers about Sakshi Jha?

He urged viewers to be kind, separate entertainment from personal attacks, and respond with love instead of trolling. Samay emphasized remembering the human behind viral moments.

How did Samay Raina describe Sakshi Jha's role in the episode?

Samay praised Sakshi, stating her presence was crucial for the episode's success and entertainment. He credited her for making the episode what it was.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
India's Got Latent Samay Raina India's Got Latent Season 2 Sakshi Jha Samay Raina Video Sakshi Jha Trolling Samay Raina Statement
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