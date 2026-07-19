Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Samay Raina appealed against targeting Sakshi Jha online.

Sakshi faced hate and memes after her show appearance.

Raina urged fans to be kind, recognizing contestants are people.

Raina praised Sakshi for making the episode entertaining.

Comedian Samay Raina has appealed to viewers not to target Sakshi Jha with online hate following the latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. Sakshi, who drew attention for her opinions during the show, has since become the subject of several memes and social media discussions. Responding to the online reaction, Samay shared a video urging fans to remember that reality show contestants are real people beyond the screen. He also credited Sakshi for making the episode entertaining and encouraged viewers to respond with kindness instead of personal attacks, saying love would send a stronger message than trolling ever could.

Samay Raina On Sakshi Jha

After the release of the third episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, Samay Raina addressed the online conversation surrounding contestant Sakshi Jha, who has faced criticism and memes on social media. In a video message, Samay requested viewers not to cross the line while reacting to her appearance on the show.

Samay Raina posted video requesting people not to roast men hater feminist Sakshi Jha



"Sakshi's comments were coz of stage pressure 🤡



"She was the only reason the episode got success"



"We should show some love to her & prove men are best"



Samay Raina is worst, he can do… pic.twitter.com/JQqQNONpmT — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 18, 2026

He said, "So I'm watching all the reactions on the internet to this episode. You know, there are many memes that are made from Sakshi Jha... So there's only a request for my men's, just be kind to her, man."

Appeal For Kindness

Samay reminded viewers that performing on stage is not easy and urged them to separate entertainment from personal attacks. He said, "You know, at the end of the day, it's Latent. People come and say something; they don't have to live on stage. It's not easy to live on stage." While acknowledging that memes are part of internet culture, he added that people should not forget the human being behind the viral moments.

ALSO READ | Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Says Akanksha Chamola's 'Physicality' Made Him Uncomfortable

Samay said, "As you have memes, as you have fun, I feel that's good. Just make sure that you also know that there is also a person." He further encouraged his audience to respond with positivity, saying, "I think it's the best chance for us to just send her just love and love and love... That would be the best thing to do."

ALSO READ | Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda Explains Why He Never Saw A Future With Shivangi Joshi

'She Made The Episode'

Samay also praised Sakshi's contribution to the episode, saying her presence played an important role in making it engaging. He said, "I also feel that if Sakshi Jha doesn't come in our episode, we would not have a solid episode, to be honest. You have to give it to her, man. She made the episode what it was. So just give love to her. Spread kindness and love."

His message has since drawn attention online, with many viewers reacting to his appeal for empathy towards contestants despite differences of opinion. As discussions around the episode continue, Samay Raina has chosen to steer the conversation towards empathy, urging fans to enjoy the show while remembering that those on screen deserve respect beyond the entertainment.