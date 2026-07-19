Shashwat Reacts To National Award Win, Thanks Aditya Dhar In Emotional Statement

Music composer Shashwat has shared an emotional reaction after winning the National Award for Best Music Director for Article 370. Reflecting on his journey in the film industry, the composer said the recognition represents years of perseverance, sacrifice and unwavering faith in his craft. He also acknowledged the people who supported him through difficult phases, including filmmaker Aditya Dhar, whom he credited for believing in his talent. Shashwat's heartfelt statement has resonated with many, offering a glimpse into the challenges behind his success and the gratitude he feels after receiving one of Indian cinema's highest honours for his work.

Shashwat National Award

Reacting to his National Award win for Article 370, Shashwat reflected on the path that led him to the honour and the struggles that shaped his career. In his statement, he said, “I came into cinema with no inheritance and only a deep love for music, so this National Award feels like a beautiful pause to look back at every uncertain day, every quiet sacrifice, and every person who stood by me before there was anything to celebrate.”

The composer said the award is not only a personal achievement but also a recognition of everyone who supported him throughout his journey.

Gratitude To Aditya Dhar

Shashwat reserved special thanks for filmmaker Aditya Dhar, acknowledging the director's trust and encouragement over the years. He said, “I share this with my family, my team, and especially Aditya Dhar, whose faith in me has shaped so much of this journey.” The composer credited his family and collaborators for standing beside him through every stage of his career.

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Recognition After Years Of Hard Work

Concluding his statement, Shashwat spoke about the overwhelming support he has received in recent times and how the National Award has deepened his sense of gratitude. He said, “The love I have received lately has been deeply moving, and this honour makes me feel grateful to everyone who helped me become the artist I am still becoming.”

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The award marks a significant milestone in Shashwat's career and adds another major achievement to Article 370, which has earned recognition at this year's National Film Awards. Shashwat's message highlights the personal journey behind the accolade, turning his National Award victory into a tribute to the people who believed in him long before the recognition arrived.