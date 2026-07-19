Shashwat won the National Award for Best Music Director for his work on the film Article 370. This achievement marks a significant milestone in his career.
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Shashwat Reacts To National Award Win, Thanks Aditya Dhar In Emotional Statement
After winning the National Award for Best Music Director for Article 370, Shashwat reflected on his journey in cinema, thanked filmmaker Aditya Dhar for believing in him, and dedicated the honour to his family, team and everyone who supported his career.
- Shashwat won National Award for Article 370 music direction.
- He reflected on his journey, perseverance, and quiet sacrifices.
- Shashwat thanked filmmaker Aditya Dhar for his unwavering support.
- The award signifies a major career milestone after years of effort.
Frequently Asked Questions
What National Award did Shashwat receive?
How did Shashwat react to his National Award win?
He expressed an emotional reaction, viewing the award as a beautiful pause to reflect on years of perseverance, sacrifice, and unwavering faith in his craft and journey.
Who did Shashwat credit for believing in his talent?
Shashwat specifically credited filmmaker Aditya Dhar, whose faith and encouragement shaped much of his journey. He also acknowledged his family and team.
What does the National Award signify for Shashwat personally?
For Shashwat, the award is a recognition of his difficult path, including uncertain days and quiet sacrifices. It also acknowledges everyone who supported him throughout his career.
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