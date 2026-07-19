WATCH: 'Dhurandhar' Singer Jasmine Sandlas Mobbed During Dehradun Concert, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas mobbed after Dehradun concert.

Viral video alleges singer touched inappropriately by crowd.

Incident sparked widespread online criticism for artist safety.

This follows her recent engagement announcement in Delhi.

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas, who recently lent her voice to tracks from Dhurandhar, has become the centre of attention after a video from her recent performance in Dehradun went viral. The widely circulated clip allegedly shows the singer being mobbed while greeting fans after her performance, triggering widespread criticism online, with many calling for greater respect and safety for artists during public appearances.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH

Jasmine Sandlas Performed A Free Concert In Dehradun

Jasmine Sandlas delivered a high-energy performance at the Parade Ground in Dehradun, where thousands gathered to attend the free concert. During the show, she entertained the audience with several of her popular tracks, including "Sip Sip," "Shararat," and "Lawan."

The event also attracted attention locally after reports suggested it drew more public interest than a nearby political rally addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Viral Video Shows Singer Surrounded By Crowd

Following the concert, a video circulating on social media drew widespread attention. A user shared the now-viral clip and said, "Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas was mobbed and inappropriately touched by the public. She was performing in Dehradun. After she finished a song, the crowd in the front row cheered, offered roses, and reached out to shake hands. She stepped down a little to accept the roses and greet fans, but some people showed their true colors and touched her inappropriately."

The user added, "We must respect others and behave properly. God only knows when the crowd will learn this."

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas was mobbed and inappropriately touched by the public.



She was performing in Dehradun. After she finished a song, the crowd in the front row cheered, offered roses, and reached out to shake hands.



She stepped down a little to accept the roses… pic.twitter.com/qb2SaO8f9j — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 18, 2026

ALSO READ: WATCH: Salman Khan's Latest Public Appearance Sparks Health Concerns, Fans Ask 'Is He Unwell?'

Social Media Comes Out In Support Of The Singer

As the video spread across social media platforms, many users voiced support for Jasmine Sandlas while criticising the behaviour shown in the clip.

One user wrote, "Women and artist should always be respected if they come to shake hands, talk to the audience."

Another commented, "This isn't about 'the crowd' in general. It only takes a handful of individuals to cross the line, and they should be identified and held accountable in every possible manner."

A third user posted, "She deserves all the respect hat's off to her good music."

Another said, "Guess that's why Jaya Bachhan and Hema Malini behave rudely with fans."

One more user commented, "Free entry rakhoge toh aisi hi log aaenge na."

Jasmine Sandlas Recently Announced Her Engagement

The incident comes shortly after Jasmine Sandlas made headlines for sharing a personal milestone during one of her live performances. During the concert, the singer invited her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, on stage before announcing their engagement to the audience. Amid loud cheers from fans, she proudly displayed her engagement ring, marking the special moment with those in attendance.