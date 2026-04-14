Wednesday Season 3 Confirmed: New Cast, Dark Twists And Release Window Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wednesday Season 3 filming underway, expected 2027 release.

Eva Green, Winona Ryder join cast as new characters.

Core cast returns; Joanna Lumley promoted to series regular.

New Addams family mysteries and deeper lore teased.

The shadows are growing longer at Nevermore Academy, and fans of Wednesday have plenty to be excited about. With Season 3 officially in motion, the gothic universe is expanding, bringing fresh faces, deeper mysteries, and lingering questions from a dramatic second season finale.

While the creators remain tight-lipped about what lies ahead, early updates suggest that the next instalment will lean further into the eerie legacy of the Addams family. And with new characters stepping into the spotlight, the intrigue is only set to deepen.

ALSO READ: 'Dangerous Reckless Lies': Katy Perry Strongly Denies Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations

When Will Wednesday Season 3 Release?

Fans may need patience. The third season is not expected to arrive until 2027, placing it alongside other major Netflix releases scheduled for that year.

Season 3 has already entered production, with filming underway in Ireland as of February 2026. The announcement confirmed that the next chapter is actively being crafted, even if plot specifics remain under wraps.

New Faces The Gothic World

Season 3 is introducing an impressive lineup of talent. Eva Green is set to play the mysterious Aunt Ophelia, a long-lost relative whose connection to Wednesday could reshape the story.

Joining her is Winona Ryder as Tabitha, marking a reunion with director Tim Burton.

Other new additions include:

Chris Sarandon as Balthazar

Noah Taylor as Cyrus

Oscar Morgan as Atticus

Kennedy Moyer as Daisy

Additionally, guest appearances from Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, and James Lance promise to add further intrigue.

In case you missed it, @wednesdayaddams is welcoming some fresh blood into Nevermore Academy for Season 3... pic.twitter.com/CvJQRxul5w — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) April 13, 2026

Netflix teased the expansion, tweeting, "In case you missed it, @wednesdayaddams is welcoming some fresh blood into Nevermore Academy for Season 3..."

ALSO READ: Did Mike Colter Leak His Daredevil Season 3 Return? Luke Cage Actor's Deleted Post Sparks Comeback Rumours

Who Is Returning?

The core cast remains firmly intact, led by Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Familiar faces returning include:

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Luis Guzmán

Emma Myers

Hunter Doohan

Notably, Joanna Lumley has been promoted to a series regular, hinting at a stronger focus on her character and the unfolding mystery surrounding Aunt Ophelia.

However, Noah B. Taylor will not return for the upcoming season.

While the wait for Season 3 may feel long, the world of Nevermore remains open for exploration. With unresolved storylines, new characters, and darker secrets looming, one question lingers, what truly awaits Wednesday next?