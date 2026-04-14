Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTWednesday Season 3 Confirmed: New Cast, Dark Twists And Release Window Revealed

Wednesday Season 3 Confirmed: New Cast, Dark Twists And Release Window Revealed

Wednesday Season 3 is officially underway. From new cast members to plot hints and release timeline, here’s everything revealed so far about the Netflix hit.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wednesday Season 3 filming underway, expected 2027 release.
  • Eva Green, Winona Ryder join cast as new characters.
  • Core cast returns; Joanna Lumley promoted to series regular.
  • New Addams family mysteries and deeper lore teased.

The shadows are growing longer at Nevermore Academy, and fans of Wednesday have plenty to be excited about. With Season 3 officially in motion, the gothic universe is expanding, bringing fresh faces, deeper mysteries, and lingering questions from a dramatic second season finale.

While the creators remain tight-lipped about what lies ahead, early updates suggest that the next instalment will lean further into the eerie legacy of the Addams family. And with new characters stepping into the spotlight, the intrigue is only set to deepen.

ALSO READ: 'Dangerous Reckless Lies': Katy Perry Strongly Denies Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations

When Will Wednesday Season 3 Release?

Fans may need patience. The third season is not expected to arrive until 2027, placing it alongside other major Netflix releases scheduled for that year.

Season 3 has already entered production, with filming underway in Ireland as of February 2026. The announcement confirmed that the next chapter is actively being crafted, even if plot specifics remain under wraps.

New Faces The Gothic World

Season 3 is introducing an impressive lineup of talent. Eva Green is set to play the mysterious Aunt Ophelia, a long-lost relative whose connection to Wednesday could reshape the story.

Joining her is Winona Ryder as Tabitha, marking a reunion with director Tim Burton.

Other new additions include:

  • Chris Sarandon as Balthazar
  • Noah Taylor as Cyrus
  • Oscar Morgan as Atticus
  • Kennedy Moyer as Daisy

Additionally, guest appearances from Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, and James Lance promise to add further intrigue.

Netflix teased the expansion, tweeting, "In case you missed it, @wednesdayaddams is welcoming some fresh blood into Nevermore Academy for Season 3..."

ALSO READ: Did Mike Colter Leak His Daredevil Season 3 Return? Luke Cage Actor's Deleted Post Sparks Comeback Rumours

Who Is Returning?

The core cast remains firmly intact, led by Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Familiar faces returning include:

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones
  • Luis Guzmán
  • Emma Myers
  • Hunter Doohan

Notably, Joanna Lumley has been promoted to a series regular, hinting at a stronger focus on her character and the unfolding mystery surrounding Aunt Ophelia.

However, Noah B. Taylor will not return for the upcoming season.

While the wait for Season 3 may feel long, the world of Nevermore remains open for exploration. With unresolved storylines, new characters, and darker secrets looming, one question lingers, what truly awaits Wednesday next?

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Wednesday Season 3 expected to be released?

Wednesday Season 3 is not expected to be released until 2027. Filming for the season began in February 2026 in Ireland.

Who are some of the new characters joining Wednesday Season 3?

New characters include Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia and Winona Ryder as Tabitha. Other additions include Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer.

Which main cast members are returning for Wednesday Season 3?

Jenna Ortega will return as Wednesday Addams, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, and Hunter Doohan. Joanna Lumley has been promoted to a series regular.

Will Noah B. Taylor be returning for Wednesday Season 3?

No, Noah B. Taylor will not be returning for the upcoming season of Wednesday.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Apr 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Netflix Jenna Ortega ENtertainment News Wednesday Season 3
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
Wednesday Season 3 Confirmed: New Cast, Dark Twists And Release Window Revealed
Wednesday Season 3 Confirmed: New Cast, Dark Twists And Release Window Revealed
OTT
Did Mike Colter Leak His Daredevil Season 3 Return? Luke Cage Actor's Deleted Post Sparks Comeback Rumours
Did Mike Colter Leak His Daredevil Season 3 Return? Luke Cage Actor's Deleted Post Sparks Comeback Rumours
OTT
'Will We Celebrate A Gangster?' ZEE5 Faces Backlash Over ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Docuseries
'Will We Celebrate A Gangster?' ZEE5 Faces Backlash Over ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Docuseries
OTT
Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur Film?
Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur Film?
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget