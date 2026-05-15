Dhurandhar 2 On Netflix And JioHotstar Both? Here's What's Behind The Unusual OTT Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar: The Revenge achieved historic Rs 1000 crore box office.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly called Dhurandhar 2, made history as the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark. Now, with Dhurandhar 2 in the works, the buzz is only getting bigger, and its OTT release plan is already turning heads.

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The Two-Platform OTT Strategy

According to reports, director Aditya Dhar's upcoming blockbuster will stream on both Netflix and JioHotstar, which is a rare move in the Indian film industry. The split, however, has a clear logic behind it. Netflix will handle the film's international streaming rights, catering to audiences outside India, and JioHotstar will bring the film to Indian viewers at home.

This kind of dual-platform release is uncommon, and it signals just how big the film's commercial footprint is expected to be.

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Ranveer Singh's Performance Gets Universal Praise

Much of the excitement around the film comes down to Ranveer Singh himself. His portrayal of two characters, Jaskirat and Hamza, has been widely praised as one of the finest performances in recent Indian cinema. Audiences and critics have noted how he moves between the two roles with intensity and emotional depth, handling the complexity of each character with ease.

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Wikipedia's 'Propaganda' Tag Sparks Debate Online

While the film has been riding high on success, a different kind of conversation broke out on the Internet when Wikipedia described Dhurandhar as propaganda. The tag did not go unnoticed.

Netizens quickly reacted. One user wrote, "The UNKNOWN GUNMAN is always at work! All those calling Dhurandhar a propaganda should be ashamed of themselves!". Another took direct aim saying, “Yes, Dhurandhar2 is propaganda for the opposition.” A third contradicted by saying, “When you start getting facts from movies rather than book, your downfall is decided.”

The debate around the label continues online, even as the film's box office numbers speak for themselves.

Dhurandhar released theatrically on December 5, 2025. Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres worldwide on March 19. Both films released in cinemas globally. On the OTT front, Dhurandhar (Part 1) became available on Netflix for streaming in January. Dhurandhar 2 began its OTT run on Netflix internationally on May 15, and JioHotstar holds the India-specific streaming rights, though no official release date from JioHotstar has been confirmed yet.