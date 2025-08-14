Orry Roasts Mrunal Thakur For ‘Manly Muscles’ Dig At Bipasha Basu: 'What Is This Woman Smoking?'

A throwback video of actress Mrunal Thakur from her Kumkum Bhagya days has gone viral on social media, reigniting discussions among fans. In the clip, she refers to Bipasha Basu as “manly with muscles” and claims, “Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok.” The resurfaced moment has sparked reactions from netizens and celebrities alike.

Orry’s Hilarious Take on Mrunal Thakur and Bipasha Basu Controversy

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, came across the clip on Instagram and could not resist sharing his opinion. Commenting on a reel posted by qualiteaposts, he wrote, “LMAO. F’ing O wtffff is disss woman smoking,” along with laughing emojis, poking fun at Mrunal’s remark. His reaction quickly drew attention, adding fuel to the ongoing discussion.

Meanwhile, Bipasha subtly addressed the debate through her Instagram Stories, posting a motivational note: “Strong women lift each other up. Get those muscles beautiful ladies, we should be strong. Muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong. Love yourself.” She did not directly name Mrunal in her post, and the latter is yet to respond publicly.

Mrunal Thakur And Bipasha Basu Row

In a throwback interview from her Kumkum Bhagya days, Mrunal Thakur and co-star Arjit Taneja engaged in a playful conversation. When Arjit suggested she attempt some physically challenging dares, Mrunal joked that he might prefer “marrying a strong, muscular woman.” Arjit agreed, expressing his admiration for physically toned women. Seizing the moment, Mrunal teased that he could choose Bipasha Basu instead and added with a grin, “Listen, I am far better than Bipasha. Okay!”

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, which released on August 1 to mixed reviews and modest box office performance. She is set to appear next in Dacoit: A Love Story and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai opposite Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. Bipasha Basu, who was last seen in Alone (2015), has been focusing on family life since marrying Karan Singh Grover in 2016, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Devi, in 2022.