Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOrry Roasts Mrunal Thakur For ‘Manly Muscles’ Dig At Bipasha Basu: 'What Is This Woman Smoking?'

Orry Roasts Mrunal Thakur For ‘Manly Muscles’ Dig At Bipasha Basu: 'What Is This Woman Smoking?'

Mrunal Thakur faces backlash for calling Bipasha Basu ‘manly with muscles’; Orry reacts online, fans rally behind the actress.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 11:04 AM (IST)

A throwback video of actress Mrunal Thakur from her Kumkum Bhagya days has gone viral on social media, reigniting discussions among fans. In the clip, she refers to Bipasha Basu as “manly with muscles” and claims, “Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok.” The resurfaced moment has sparked reactions from netizens and celebrities alike.

Orry’s Hilarious Take on Mrunal Thakur and Bipasha Basu Controversy 

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, came across the clip on Instagram and could not resist sharing his opinion. Commenting on a reel posted by qualiteaposts, he wrote, “LMAO. F’ing O wtffff is disss woman smoking,” along with laughing emojis, poking fun at Mrunal’s remark. His reaction quickly drew attention, adding fuel to the ongoing discussion.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur Body Shames Bipasha Basu In Old Video, Netizens Slam Her For 'Mean Girl' Attitude

Meanwhile, Bipasha subtly addressed the debate through her Instagram Stories, posting a motivational note: “Strong women lift each other up. Get those muscles beautiful ladies, we should be strong. Muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong. Love yourself.” She did not directly name Mrunal in her post, and the latter is yet to respond publicly.

Mrunal Thakur And Bipasha Basu Row

In a throwback interview from her Kumkum Bhagya days, Mrunal Thakur and co-star Arjit Taneja engaged in a playful conversation. When Arjit suggested she attempt some physically challenging dares, Mrunal joked that he might prefer “marrying a strong, muscular woman.” Arjit agreed, expressing his admiration for physically toned women. Seizing the moment, Mrunal teased that he could choose Bipasha Basu instead and added with a grin, “Listen, I am far better than Bipasha. Okay!”

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, which released on August 1 to mixed reviews and modest box office performance. She is set to appear next in Dacoit: A Love Story and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai opposite Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. Bipasha Basu, who was last seen in Alone (2015), has been focusing on family life since marrying Karan Singh Grover in 2016, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Devi, in 2022.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bipasha Basu Mrunal Thakur Orry
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day? Check Details
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day?
Cities
More Rains Coupled With Thunderstorms Likely To Lash Delhi In Next 2-3 Hours
More Rains Coupled With Thunderstorms Likely To Lash Delhi In Next 2-3 Hours
World
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala
India
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget