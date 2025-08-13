Mrunal Thakur Body Shames Bipasha Basu In Old Video, Netizens Slam Her For 'Mean Girl' Attitude

Mrunal Thakur has been in the spotlight recently and not entirely for positive reasons. While her latest release Son of Sardaar 2 is struggling to make a mark at the box office, she is also grabbing headlines over rumours linking her to South superstar Dhanush. Adding to the chatter, an old video of the actress taking a dig at Bipasha Basu has now resurfaced, sparking fresh controversy.

Mrunal Thakur Body Shames Bipasha Basu In Viral Video

The clip in question dates back to Mrunal Thakur’s television days, when she was a popular face on the small screen. In the video, she is seen chatting about fitness with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja.

During the conversation, Mrunal asked, "Would you rather marry someone who is more manly with muscles?" When Arjit replied that he would prefer a partner with a toned physique, Mrunal quipped, "Go marry Bipasha then. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha."

Her last statement has not gone down well with netizens, many of whom have criticised her for seemingly pulling down another woman.

Internet Reactions

The clip recently resurfaced on social media, with an old Reddit thread also being brought back into circulation. Users were quick to share their opinions, with some accusing Mrunal of having a “mean girl” attitude.

One user wrote, "She has always been a typical mean girl lol, anyone who has watched her on Nach Baliye knows, she was mean towards her ex also, plus she has a veryyyy crass way of talking, which is why I have never liked her and will not be rooting for her."

Another commented, "Bruuuh, she said she's better than Bipasha. She stands nowhere remotely close to Bipasha."

Orry took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "LMAO f’ing O wtffff is disss woman smoking 🤣🤣"

Other remarks included, "Good her meanness came out to the fore. I never got good vibes from her, and don't understand people simping over her. She's not even a good actress - just passable" and "Come on Mrunal, do better, just like the skin lightening injections that worked on you."

Mrunal-Dhanush Dating Rumours

This controversy comes at a time when Mrunal Thakur is already making news for her alleged relationship with Dhanush. Speculation began when the actor attended the screening of Son of Sardaar 2, fuelling rumours that the two might be dating.