Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeEntertainment'No Ethics': Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Message Amid Media Frenzy Over Dharmendra’s Health

'No Ethics': Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Message Amid Media Frenzy Over Dharmendra’s Health

Amitabh Bachchan issued a sharp rebuke over the “disturbing” lack of ethics as media swarmed Dharmendra’s health crisis.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amitabh Bachchan stirred debate on Friday after posting a strongly worded note on his official blog, calling out what he described as a troubling lack of integrity in certain quarters. Though he refrained from naming anyone, the veteran star’s remarks were unmistakably sharp.

Amitabh Bachchan slams paparazzi

“No ethics or sense of responsibility... just an avenue of personal gain,” read the latest post on megastar Amitabh Bachchan's official blog.

Reiterating his disappointment, he added, “No ethics .. no sense of responsibility .. just an avenue of personal gain, without any consideration of the moment … Disturbing and disgusting.”

The 83-year-old later echoed the sentiment on X, writing, “No ethics... koi bhi achar- niti nahi.”

His posts appeared amid frenzied media attention surrounding the health of his Sholay co-star Dharmendra. The legendary actor, who underwent tests at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last week, was discharged on Wednesday and is currently recuperating at home.

Sunny Deol gets angry at media, ICU video gets leaked

In recent days, news crews have been stationed outside both the hospital and the Deol family residence, triggering repeated appeals for privacy. Tensions escalated on Thursday when Dharmendra’s son, Sunny Deol, admonished photographers gathered outside his Juhu house. His reaction followed the circulation of an unverified video allegedly depicting the family in a moment of distress by Dharmendra’s bedside.

The frenzy peaked earlier this week when unfounded rumours about the 89-year-old actor’s death spread online, prompting premature condolences. His daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini immediately slammed the “irresponsible” reportage and confirmed that Dharmendra remained stable and under proper care.

The intrusive media glare has drawn criticism from several quarters, including filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Ranvir Shorey and others, who have questioned the relentless pursuit of sensationalism at the cost of sensitivity.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Dharmendra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Cities
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Election 2025
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
Business
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget