'No Ethics': Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Message Amid Media Frenzy Over Dharmendra’s Health

Amitabh Bachchan stirred debate on Friday after posting a strongly worded note on his official blog, calling out what he described as a troubling lack of integrity in certain quarters. Though he refrained from naming anyone, the veteran star’s remarks were unmistakably sharp.

Amitabh Bachchan slams paparazzi

“No ethics or sense of responsibility... just an avenue of personal gain,” read the latest post on megastar Amitabh Bachchan's official blog.

Reiterating his disappointment, he added, “No ethics .. no sense of responsibility .. just an avenue of personal gain, without any consideration of the moment … Disturbing and disgusting.”

The 83-year-old later echoed the sentiment on X, writing, “No ethics... koi bhi achar- niti nahi.”

T 5564 - no ethics .. कोई भी अचार-नीति नहीं — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2025

His posts appeared amid frenzied media attention surrounding the health of his Sholay co-star Dharmendra. The legendary actor, who underwent tests at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last week, was discharged on Wednesday and is currently recuperating at home.

Sunny Deol gets angry at media, ICU video gets leaked

In recent days, news crews have been stationed outside both the hospital and the Deol family residence, triggering repeated appeals for privacy. Tensions escalated on Thursday when Dharmendra’s son, Sunny Deol, admonished photographers gathered outside his Juhu house. His reaction followed the circulation of an unverified video allegedly depicting the family in a moment of distress by Dharmendra’s bedside.

The frenzy peaked earlier this week when unfounded rumours about the 89-year-old actor’s death spread online, prompting premature condolences. His daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini immediately slammed the “irresponsible” reportage and confirmed that Dharmendra remained stable and under proper care.

The intrusive media glare has drawn criticism from several quarters, including filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Ranvir Shorey and others, who have questioned the relentless pursuit of sensationalism at the cost of sensitivity.