'We Are Raising Our Daughter With Hindu Values': Nick Jonas On Parenting Malti

Nick Jonas has spoken candidly about how his marriage to Priyanka Chopra transformed not just his personal life, but also his relationship with culture, faith and tradition. Reflecting on his journey into Indian customs and Hindu beliefs, the singer shared that what once felt unfamiliar now feels deeply personal, especially as he and Priyanka raise their daughter Malti Marie in a multicultural household.

Nick Jonas On Discovering India And Hindu traditions

Nick Jonas on going to India with Priyanka and seeing her traditions pic.twitter.com/g2p8CcJnbP — Zach Sang Show (@ZachSangShow) February 10, 2026

In a conversation on the Sach Sang Show, Nick recalled how stepping into Priyanka’s world introduced him to a close-knit family structure he had always hoped for. His first visit to India, surrounded by her relatives and friends, left a lasting impression.

“It was kind of magic when I went to India for the first time and got the chance to spend time with her family and friends and experience her culture in a more meaningful way. You know, some of my favourite traditions and holidays are now Indian traditions. Some of my favourite memories in life are either based in India or India-adjacent, and it’s pretty incredible.”

For Nick, India gradually shifted from being a destination to becoming an emotional anchor tied to memories, celebrations and shared moments.

What Hinduism Means To Nick Jonas Today

Nick Jonas on his religious journey and raising his daughter to have Hindu values pic.twitter.com/6fWx9M4doV — Zach Sang Show (@ZachSangShow) February 9, 2026

Nick also spoke about his growing understanding of Hindu philosophy, describing it as both grounding and inspiring.

“I have learned a lot about Hinduism as well, which is just amazing. It’s profound and beautiful. The practice of karma, doing unto others as you would like to have done to you, and good things coming back to you if you do good. Dharma is beautiful, and we are raising our daughter to have real Hindu values and an understanding of them in a meaningful way. I am very blessed to have a multicultural and multi-religious family.”

These principles, he explained, have influenced how he views responsibility, kindness and everyday choices.

Raising Malti In A Multi-Faith Household

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick and Priyanka, who welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022, are intentional about creating a balanced environment at home. While Hindu values form an important part of Malti’s upbringing, the family also honours its Christian roots. According to Nick, growing up with respect for multiple belief systems will help Malti develop empathy, curiosity and emotional strength.

Nick admitted that faith has always been central to his life, though its shape has changed over time. Growing up listening to his father preach laid the foundation, but adulthood, marriage and cultural exchange reshaped his understanding. Faith, he said, remains deeply important, just more expansive and personal now.

A Marriage Rooted In Shared Respect

Nick and Priyanka married in December 2018, celebrating both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies. Their union reflected the values they continue to live by, mutual respect, openness and cultural harmony—principles that now guide how they raise their daughter.