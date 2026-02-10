Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment'We Are Raising Our Daughter With Hindu Values': Nick Jonas On Parenting Malti

'We Are Raising Our Daughter With Hindu Values': Nick Jonas On Parenting Malti

Nick Jonas shares how Hinduism and Indian traditions became part of his life with Priyanka Chopra, and how they are raising daughter Malti with meaningful Hindu values.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Nick Jonas has spoken candidly about how his marriage to Priyanka Chopra transformed not just his personal life, but also his relationship with culture, faith and tradition. Reflecting on his journey into Indian customs and Hindu beliefs, the singer shared that what once felt unfamiliar now feels deeply personal, especially as he and Priyanka raise their daughter Malti Marie in a multicultural household.

Nick Jonas On Discovering India And Hindu traditions

In a conversation on the Sach Sang Show, Nick recalled how stepping into Priyanka’s world introduced him to a close-knit family structure he had always hoped for. His first visit to India, surrounded by her relatives and friends, left a lasting impression.

“It was kind of magic when I went to India for the first time and got the chance to spend time with her family and friends and experience her culture in a more meaningful way. You know, some of my favourite traditions and holidays are now Indian traditions. Some of my favourite memories in life are either based in India or India-adjacent, and it’s pretty incredible.”

For Nick, India gradually shifted from being a destination to becoming an emotional anchor tied to memories, celebrations and shared moments.

What Hinduism Means To Nick Jonas Today

Nick also spoke about his growing understanding of Hindu philosophy, describing it as both grounding and inspiring.

“I have learned a lot about Hinduism as well, which is just amazing. It’s profound and beautiful. The practice of karma, doing unto others as you would like to have done to you, and good things coming back to you if you do good. Dharma is beautiful, and we are raising our daughter to have real Hindu values and an understanding of them in a meaningful way. I am very blessed to have a multicultural and multi-religious family.”

These principles, he explained, have influenced how he views responsibility, kindness and everyday choices.

Raising Malti In A Multi-Faith Household

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick and Priyanka, who welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022, are intentional about creating a balanced environment at home. While Hindu values form an important part of Malti’s upbringing, the family also honours its Christian roots. According to Nick, growing up with respect for multiple belief systems will help Malti develop empathy, curiosity and emotional strength.

Nick admitted that faith has always been central to his life, though its shape has changed over time. Growing up listening to his father preach laid the foundation, but adulthood, marriage and cultural exchange reshaped his understanding. Faith, he said, remains deeply important, just more expansive and personal now.

A Marriage Rooted In Shared Respect

(Image Source: Pinterest/filmispy)
(Image Source: Pinterest/filmispy)

Nick and Priyanka married in December 2018, celebrating both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies. Their union reflected the values they continue to live by, mutual respect, openness and cultural harmony—principles that now guide how they raise their daughter.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Priyanka Chopra influenced Nick Jonas's personal life and cultural understanding?

Priyanka Chopra's influence has transformed Nick Jonas's personal life, deepening his connection to culture, faith, and tradition. He now embraces Indian customs and Hindu beliefs, finding them deeply personal and integral to his life.

What did Nick Jonas experience during his first visit to India?

Nick Jonas described his first visit to India as magical, experiencing Priyanka's close-knit family structure and culture more meaningfully. Many of his favorite traditions, holidays, and memories are now linked to India.

What aspects of Hinduism have resonated with Nick Jonas?

Nick Jonas finds Hindu philosophy profound and inspiring, particularly the principles of karma and dharma. He is raising his daughter with Hindu values, appreciating his multicultural and multi-religious family.

How are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra raising their daughter Malti Marie?

They are raising Malti Marie in a balanced, multi-faith household, incorporating both Hindu values and Christian roots. This approach aims to foster empathy, curiosity, and emotional strength in their daughter.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Malti Marie Jonas
