Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentKareena Kapoor Khan Munches Samosa At Sons’ School, Karan Johar Calls Her ‘Carby Doll’

Kareena Kapoor Khan Munches Samosa At Sons’ School, Karan Johar Calls Her ‘Carby Doll’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen bingeing on the famous Indian snack, 'Samosa' at her sons' annual day function at school.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 09:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen bingeing on the famous Indian snack, 'Samosa' (a deep-fried snack with a filling of boiled potatoes, green peas, onions, and spices), at her sons' annual day function at school.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, a close friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared a video on his social media handle showing the actress relishing the savoury snack. In the video, Karan can be heard telling her fans that he had thought the actress was on a diet, but now she has been caught eating a samosa.

“This is what Kareena Kapoor is doing at the school play, eating a samosa,” he said. “For all you people who think that she's on a diet, this is what she's eating – a big samosa!”


Kareena Kapoor Khan Munches Samosa At Sons’ School, Karan Johar Calls Her ‘Carby Doll’

Karan further jokingly called Kareena a ‘Carby Doll’ with reference to the amount of carbohydrates the savoury snack has. He said, “I'm proud of you, Bebo. I'm proud of you. You're a carby doll. I love it.” Kareena was seen giving a surprised reaction to this and stated that she was not on any diet currently.

Talking about Kareena and Karan’s equation, the two have been best of friends for over two decades, and even their respective children study in the same school. Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar both come from influential Bollywood star families.

While Karan Johar’s late father, Yash Johar, was a well-known producer back in the golden era of Bollywood, Kareena hails from the Kapoor clan, with the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor being her great-grandfather and Raj Kapoor being her grandfather.

Her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, were also star actors back in the 70s-80s era of Bollywood. Her sister Karisma Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actress and ruled the roost in 90s Bollywood. She is also the cousin sister of superstar Ranbir Kapoor and sister-in-law of Alia Bhatt.

Kareena and Karan have also been professionally associated with each other for the 2001 movie "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", which was produced by Yash Johar under the Dharma banner. The movie got Kareena closer to attaining massive name and fame.

Her character as Pooja aka Poo, a stylish and classy girl, is still remembered by fans even after 24 years of the movie’s release.

Along with Kareena, K3G also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan.

The movie went on to attain a cult status, with iconic dialogues and songs from the movie inked in the memory of every movie buff.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 09:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Kareena Kapoor
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
Cities
‘This Pollution Is Delhi’s Own’: Kejriwal Slams BJP, Says No Stubble Burning In Punjab
‘This Pollution Is Delhi’s Own’: Kejriwal Slams BJP, Says No Stubble Burning In Punjab
India
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
News
PM Modi Receives Oman’s Highest Civilian Award, Adding 29th International Honour
PM Modi Receives Oman’s Highest Civilian Award, Adding 29th International Honour
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Modi Government’s Decade-Long Journey To Bring SHANTI Bill
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget