Wamiqa Gabbi In Talks For Second Dharma Film, This Time With Shakun Batra

Wamiqa Gabbi’s busy run at the movies may get even more packed. Barely days after 'Kuku Ki Kundali', her first outing with Dharma Productions opposite Bhuvan Bam, was announced, industry insiders suggest she may have already secured another project with the same banner, this one directed by Shakun Batra.

Wamiqa Gabbi to bag another Dharma film?

According to sources, discussions are underway for Gabbi to headline Batra’s next film under the Dharma banner. If the reports hold true, this would mark two major signings for the actress with the same production house in less than a fortnight, an unusually quick turnaround for any performer.

Batra, known for helming 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu', 'Kapoor & Sons' and 'Gehraiyaan', has built a reputation for intimate, layered narratives and strong ensemble casts. Industry watchers believe casting Gabbi could be a deliberate move by Dharma to continue spotlighting new talent, especially after her recent work opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Details about the untitled project remain under wraps, from genre to co-stars, though speculation ranges from a solo-led, character-driven story to a multi-starrer exploring complex relationships, in keeping with Batra’s past work.

If confirmed, the back-to-back casting would underscore Dharma’s growing confidence in Gabbi’s ability to move between light romance and emotionally charged drama.

Wamiqa Gabbi's other projects

The Bhool Chuk Maaf actor has had a busy year so far, with G2 recently announced, and reports indicating that she will headline Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh are also said to be part of the cast. Her upcoming slate includes Bhool Bangla, Kuku Ki Kundali, and several other projects yet to be officially revealed.