Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer Reaction: Netizens Say Film Has ' Blockbuster Vibes'

Bollywood is tapping into the golden era of rom-coms once again, and leading the charge this time are Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the upcoming entertainer looks like a spirited throwback to the breezy love stories of the early 2000s, with a fresh twist and a whole lot of fun.

The recently dropped trailer has caught fire on the internet, sparking excitement for a full-blown cinematic celebration of love, chaos, and laughter.

A New-Age Love Story with Old-School Flavour

While the film’s title and teaser hinted at a classic romantic triangle, the trailer flips the narrative. Janhvi and Varun’s characters aren’t in the throes of new love — they’re nursing broken hearts. Their former flames, played by Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, are set to marry each other, which propels the lead pair into a hilarious and outrageous plan: pretend to fall in love in a bid to win their exes back.

The film’s quirky energy echoes Khaitan’s directorial debut 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', but this time, the emotional stakes and comic beats are turned up a notch, minus Alia Bhatt, but with a whole lot of Govinda vibes.

Fan reactions

Fans are already raving about Varun’s impeccable comic timing. One fan commented, “2:31 ‘Mohabbat pe nahi hai kisi ka kaboo..... pak chik pak raja babu’ was hilarious 😂🤣,” while another echoed, “2:32 - Mohabbat pe nahi hai kisi ka Kaboo... Pak chik pak.. raja babu....🤣.”

A viewer summed up the trailer buzz perfectly: “This trailer screams BLOCKBUSTER vibes 🔥 Varun + Janhvi + Rohit + Sanya = Perfect entertainment package.” Another added, “Varun Dhawan is back in his Prime Mode❤.”

"#ShashankKhaitan is back with yet another family entertainer loaded with fun, laughter & emotions! 💥So good to see the cast at its best. Seems like a fun ride. Looking forward to the film! 👍," another user wrote.

"#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari Trailer is so humourous with the epic confusion of Love within it. Each frame and each scene looks fully promising and a family entertainer with a phenomenal cast. 😂❤️All 4s - #VarunDhawan, #JanhviKapoor, #SanyaMalhotra, #RohitSaraf are going to be hilarious. ✅ ," a user wrote.

Release Date and Audience Buzz

The film is set for a theatrical release on October 2, positioning it perfectly for a holiday crowd. With vibrant visuals, high-octane drama, and a cast that balances chemistry with comedy, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' looks ready to deliver the rom-com nostalgia we’ve all been craving, with a fresh, Gen-Z edge.