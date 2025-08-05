Son Of Sardaar 2 Day 4 Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy-Drama Slows Down, Trails Behind Saiyaara

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn’s comedy-drama Son of Sardaar 2, which hit theatres on August 1, entered its first Monday with a noticeable dip in earnings. Despite outperforming Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the film continues to struggle at the box office as collections slow down.

Son of Sardaar 2 Witnesses a Dip on First Monday

According to Sacnilk, the film wrapped up its opening weekend with ₹24.75 crore, collecting ₹7.25 crore on Day 1, ₹8.25 crore on Day 2, and ₹9.25 crore on Day 3. However, Monday collections took a hit, with the film managing just ₹2.50 crore, bringing its total to ₹27.25 crore.

Competition with Dhadak 2 and Saiyaara

While Son of Sardaar 2 continues to stay ahead of Dhadak 2, it faces stiff competition from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara, which continues its strong run. On its 18th day, Saiyaara earned ₹1.82 crore, taking its total to a massive ₹301.29 crore, as per trade tracking reports.

Mrunal Thakur Urges Viewers to Watch the Film

Responding to a fan on social media who wrote, “The way the reviews are on Instagram and YouTube, I don’t even feel like watching it anymore,” actress Mrunal Thakur encouraged viewers to experience the film for themselves.

She said, “Most of the reviews are misleading… I would appreciate if you decide how YOU LIKE IT SIR!”

About Son of Sardaar 2

A sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, the film follows Jassi (Ajay Devgn), who travels to London at his wife’s (Neeru Bajwa) request, only to be blindsided by her demand for a divorce. Heartbroken and stranded, he meets Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), a spirited member of an all-girl wedding dhol band.

When Rabia’s younger sister Saba (Roshni Walia) falls in love with the son of Raja (Ravi Kishan)—a traditional man who insists on meeting her parents—Jassi and Rabia decide to pose as her parents to keep the romance alive. What follows is a chaotic and emotional rollercoaster filled with drama, humor, and heartfelt moments.

Mixed Reviews but Strong Performances

While the film has received mixed reviews, the performances of Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal, particularly their comic timing, have been widely appreciated by both critics and audiences.