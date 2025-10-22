Raj Comics Confirms Super Commando Dhruva Film; Aryan Khan Rumoured To Direct

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesRaj Comics Confirms Super Commando Dhruva Film; Aryan Khan Rumoured To Direct

Raj Comics has confirmed a Super Commando Dhruva film is in the works, sparking speculation that Aryan Khan could direct, with actor Lakshya rumoured to play the iconic superhero lead.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 08:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Director Aryan Khan may be setting his sights on India’s burgeoning superhero genre. Following the well-received debut of his series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, social media is buzzing with speculation that he has signed on to direct a live-action adaptation of the iconic Raj Comics character Super Commando Dhruva, with actor Lakshya reportedly cast in the lead role.

Rumours and speculation

Unverified posts circulating on Reddit and YouTube suggest Aryan has finalised a deal with Raj Comics and that a teaser could drop as early as January 2026, with production expected to begin soon after.

Raj Comics creator Manoj Gupta, confirmed to Hindustan Times that the publisher is close to sealing a multi-film deal, “We are in final stages of signing a three-film deal for Nagraj and Super Commando Dhruva, expected to go on floors by the end of 2026. That being said, I cannot confirm the involvement of any actor, director or studio,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

He added that he appreciates the fan enthusiasm surrounding the rumours. Ayush Gupta, Studio Head at Raj Comics, echoed this sentiment, noting that discussions are ongoing but declined to provide specifics.

The buzz around the project

Currently, there’s no industry confirmation linking Aryan Khan to the project. The chatter appears to have originated from a single YouTube comment and has since snowballed across fan communities eager to see Raj Comics’ popular characters—including Nagraj and Dhruva—come to life on the big screen.

If Aryan were indeed involved, it would mark a striking shift from his previous work, moving from satirical takes on Bollywood to a full-scale superhero spectacle rooted in Indian pop culture. Over the years, filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap have also explored adapting Raj Comics characters, but a full-fledged cinematic universe has yet to materialise.

While no official confirmation has been made, the speculation has set fans’ imaginations alight. Should the project come to fruition, it could herald a new era for Indian superhero films.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 08:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aryan Khan
Read more
