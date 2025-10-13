Raghav Juyal Says He Wants To Become Biggest Superstar: 'Won’t Settle for Less'

Mumbai: Just like his idol Shah Rukh Khan, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" star Raghav Juyal says he wants to become the biggest superstar in the country.

Hailing from Dehradun, a city far removed from the glitz of Mumbai, Raghav has impressed critics and his followers with performances in movies such as “ABCD 2”, “Kill” and most recently the web series “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, which marks the directorial debut of Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan.

“I want to be the biggest superstar on this planet. I’m going to be the biggest superstar in this country. I want to truly reach that level, and I won’t settle for anything less. If I achieve even more, that will be God’s grace. I’ve fought with everyone to get here, and I come from Dehradun. As I like to say, ‘Agar okhlee mein sar de diya, to muslo se kya ghabrana?’” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Juyal, who was first noticed during “Dance India Dance” in 2011, is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, just the way his character of Parvaiz adores Emraan Hashmi in the series.

"He’s the epitome of success — someone who built himself from zero to one of the richest and biggest superstars in the world. How does that even happen? A boy from Delhi is now the biggest superstar on the planet. For me, he’s my mentor. He’s my everything," Juyal said.

The 34-year-old recalled standing in front of the superstar’s iconic bungalow, Mannat, amid the throngs of fans who would gather outside, when he came to Mumbai.

“Almost every week, I used to go just to see Mannat — to be there and feel that sense of wonder... I used to think about the man (SRK) who came from a small place in Delhi, and now he is such a big star. For actors like us, it’s a place of pure wonderment. So when I went inside for the first time, it was surreal — the feeling was unreal,” he said.

He visited Mannat to discuss his role with Aryan in the series, which features Juyal as Parvaiz, the close friend and confidant of Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer trying to carve his place in the glitzy yet unpredictable world of Bollywood.

The series, a mix of satire, comedy, and drama, offers a behind-the-scenes look at Bollywood, exploring friendship, ambition, and the unpredictable nature of showbiz.

Juyal was among the many who had auditioned for the coveted Netflix show, backed by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

“Back then, I used to give auditions. Now I've reached a point in life where directors approach me. I went for this audition and then I met Aryan and Shah Rukh sir. They saw and they were like he is the one. So I wasn’t required to go through a lot of rounds of audition,” he said.

However, when he read the script, Juyal said he was a bit sceptical about the project as the character of Parvaiz was not fleshed out enough initially.

But Aryan invited him to Mannat and convinced him to do the show.

“He said, ‘Brother, I have full faith in you. I have faith in myself. This is my favourite character. I know who you are, and we’ll work on this together.’ That gave me confidence. I said, ‘Let’s go for it. Let’s do it.’ In my other projects, I play lead or ‘hero’ roles, so this was different — but then I played this character of Parvaiz quite convincingly that it has become a rage now. So Aryan was right.” In fact, the actor based the character of Parvaiz on one of Aryan’s friends.

“I would just talk to him, watch his mannerisms and he would say things like, "apne ko to….” and ‘LGTV’. And I absorbed those details to bring authenticity to my performance. He didn't know that. And after the show, he saw the character and he was amazed." The series features a standout moment in episode three where Juyal’s Parvaiz, an ardent fan of Emraan Hashmi, meets his idol. He then unexpectedly breaks into a rendition of Hashmi’s iconic song “Kaho Na Kaho” from “Murder” (2004), blending both Hindi and Arabic lyrics.

The actor said both he and Aryan knew that the scene would be popular but they were surprised by its popularity on social media.

He recalled acing the scene in just one take.

“None of it was planned. I didn’t plan to cry or shiver. I just reacted as the character would. When someone you regard as your god stands in front of you, what else can that character do? Especially someone like Parvaiz. So, I cried. I got emotional.

“The character himself is emotional, but people ended up laughing at the scene — and that’s what made it special. If I hadn’t cried or shivered, it might not have come out the same way. The first time Emraan sir saw it, he immediately understood what was happening — and he just went with the flow,” he said.

The show might be over but his love for SRK continues. In fact, Juyal is working on another big project with the superstar.

“Because of this project (Ba***ds…), Shah Rukh sir offered me a very important role in a big film. So that’s what’s happening in my journey right now. But I can’t speak about it much... He understands a person's journey, value, craft and art,” he said.

And what's his take on the insider versus outsider debate that Aryan bravely takes on early in the show? "I’ve never paid much attention to such things. I’ve just kept working hard on myself. I was a nobody when I came here, and now I’ve become something. If you’re hardworking and know your craft, you’ll always get what you deserve. It is better to step up than rant about things. This isn’t different from the rest of the world — effort and sincerity matter everywhere," he said.

Juyal's upcoming line-up also includes Telugu movie “The Paradise”, in which Juyal will feature alongside acclaimed actor Nani.

“It’s my next release and is directed by Srikanth Odela, who is a genius. The film is going to be like a festival—every frame, every look is meticulously crafted. It’s a crazy mix of romance and tragedy. I’m taking on projects that are opening new doors for me,” he said.

From a dancer and host to acting in movies like “ABCD 2” and “Street Dancer 3D”, Juyal has come far in his journey and that has changed him as an artist as well. “When I came to Mumbai, I wanted to become big. I used to perform at events, and whenever actors used to come, they were treated very differently. I thought, ‘I can do this too; I want to learn.’ But as I progressed, I realised acting is a deep craft.”

