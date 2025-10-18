Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2026 Release Date, Cast & Holi Announcement

Get all details about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do including the Holi 2026 release date, full cast featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and director Mudassar Aziz.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ directed by Mudassar Aziz is locked for a Holi release and will hit the big screens on March 4, 2026.

Production banner T-Series Films took to Instagram, where they made the announcement of the cast and the release date.

“Har pati ki hoti hai, apni ek aflatoon duniya…Jo unko bhale hi satati ho, magar hum sabki badha hasati hai.!Introducing the world of #PrajapatiPandey starring AyushmannKhurrana in #PatiPatniAurWohDo With #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi aur #RakulPreetSingh joining the ride, this #MudassarAziz directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra, brings laughter, love, and chaos this Holi 4th March 2026.”

Aziz had previously directed “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” which was released in 2019. The film, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

It followed the story of Chintu Tyagi, who is married to Vedika. Things take an unexpected turn when finds himself infatuated with Tapasya, a young fashion designer.

The original film “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, which was released in 1978 was directed by B. R. Chopra. The film stars Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, Ranjeeta Kaur, with cameos from Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Tina Munim and Parveen Babi.

The film is jointly produced by BhushanKumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Ayushmann is currently awaiting the release of “Thamma”. The horror comedy film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

"Thamma" stars Ayushmann as Alok, along with Rashmika as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, and Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal, along with others. "Thamma" is expected to get a theatrical release on October 21, during Diwali.

Set in a fictional world, “Thamma” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

The film is directed by 'Munjya' fame maker Aditya Sarpotdar.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2026 Ayushmann Khurrana New Film Sara Ali Khan Holi Release Rakul Preet Singh Movie Pati Patni Aur Woh Sequel
