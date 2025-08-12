Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesParam Sundari Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Calls Out North Indian Arrogance In Sidharth Malhotra’s Rom-Com

Param Sundari Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Calls Out North Indian Arrogance In Sidharth Malhotra’s Rom-Com

Watch the lively Param Sundari trailer starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. A rom-com filled with sparks, stereotypes, and a cross-cultural clash set in Kerala.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 03:49 PM (IST)

Bollywood’s romantic comedy lovers have a reason to celebrate as the much-awaited trailer of 'Param Sundari' has finally been revealed. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, the film pairs Sidharth Malhotra with Janhvi Kapoor in a colorful love story that unfolds in the heart of Kerala.

The movie comes after the release of two upbeat tracks, Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree, which already have fans humming along.

A Meet-Cute in Kerala Turns Complicated

The trailer kicks off with a lighthearted scene inside a church, where Param Sachdev (Sidharth) flirts with Sundari (Janhvi), a local dancer. The Delhi native meets her on his very first day in Kerala, and their early interactions are playful and full of Bollywood nods.

However, the tone shifts when Sundari accuses Param of “playing with the emotions of everyone,” setting the stage for misunderstandings and emotional upheavals.

 

Janhvi Kapoor’s Sassy Showdown

One of the trailer’s standout moments comes at the end, when Janhvi’s Sundari delivers a fiery retort to Param and his friend, branding them “arrogant, entitled and prejudiced North Indians.” She follows it up with a quick lesson on South Indian film icons—naming Rajinikanth from Tamil Nadu, Mohanlal from Kerala, Allu Arjun from Andhra Pradesh, and Yash from Karnataka.

Fans Welcome the Rom-Com Revival

Early reactions suggest that audiences are ready for the genre’s return. “Janhvi’s dialogue at the end was too funny, such a fun romantic movie after a long time. Old Bollywood is back!” wrote one fan. Another noted, “Bollywood’s old rom com era is back. Saiyaara and now this. looks promising.” A third gushed, “Sid is looking so so handsome as Param!”

Alongside Sidharth and Janhvi, the cast features Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. Param Sundari hits theatres on August 29, promising a blend of humor, romance, and cultural commentary.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Rajeev Khandelwal Dinesh Vijan Param Sundari Trailer Bollywood Rom-com
