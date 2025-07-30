The much-anticipated cross-cultural romance “Param Sundari” has locked its release date. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the film’s motion poster, announcing that the Dinesh Vijan production will hit theatres worldwide on August 29, 2025.

Param Sundari Gets New Release Date

In a collaborative Instagram post, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Maddock Films shared the first look. The motion poster features Sidharth exuding casual charm in a shirt and jeans with a travel bag slung over his shoulder, while Janhvi captivates as an Indian beauty performing a classical dance, draped elegantly in a saree. The visuals end with the two characters crossing paths, hinting at the story to come.

The motion poster concludes with the message: “In cinemas worldwide. 29th August 2025. A Maddock Films Production.”

About Param Sundari

Originally slated for release on July 25, 2025, the film will now release in late August. “Param Sundari” revolves around a love story between a North Indian man, played by Sidharth Malhotra, and a South Indian woman, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, the film promises a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists, according to its makers.

Describing the film, Maddock shared: “It promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming.”

Dinesh Vijan on the Vision

Producer Dinesh Vijan previously compared the film to the works of celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam: “It’s like those films that Mani-sir (Mani Ratnam) used to do like ‘Saathiya’ (the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film ‘Alai Payuthey’).”

He added: “The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid’s playing a Northern Delhi boy and the conflict is very cool. It’s like maybe taking ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ forward – there’s a high-tech idea in there. But we are going into the ‘Kantara’ world of sorts – we are going a little more than that.”