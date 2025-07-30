Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMovies‘Param Sundari’ Starring Janhvi Kapoor & Sidharth Malhotra Gets A New Release Date, Know Details

‘Param Sundari’ Starring Janhvi Kapoor & Sidharth Malhotra Gets A New Release Date, Know Details

"Param Sundari," a cross-cultural romance starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has a new release date.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 01:59 PM (IST)

The much-anticipated cross-cultural romance “Param Sundari” has locked its release date. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the film’s motion poster, announcing that the Dinesh Vijan production will hit theatres worldwide on August 29, 2025.

Param Sundari Gets New Release Date

In a collaborative Instagram post, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Maddock Films shared the first look. The motion poster features Sidharth exuding casual charm in a shirt and jeans with a travel bag slung over his shoulder, while Janhvi captivates as an Indian beauty performing a classical dance, draped elegantly in a saree. The visuals end with the two characters crossing paths, hinting at the story to come.

The motion poster concludes with the message: “In cinemas worldwide. 29th August 2025. A Maddock Films Production.” 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Universal Music India (@universalmusicindia)

About Param Sundari

Originally slated for release on July 25, 2025, the film will now release in late August. “Param Sundari” revolves around a love story between a North Indian man, played by Sidharth Malhotra, and a South Indian woman, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, the film promises a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists, according to its makers.

Describing the film, Maddock shared: “It promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming.”

Dinesh Vijan on the Vision

Producer Dinesh Vijan previously compared the film to the works of celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam: “It’s like those films that Mani-sir (Mani Ratnam) used to do like ‘Saathiya’ (the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film ‘Alai Payuthey’).”

He added: “The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid’s playing a Northern Delhi boy and the conflict is very cool. It’s like maybe taking ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ forward – there’s a high-tech idea in there. But we are going into the ‘Kantara’ world of sorts – we are going a little more than that.”

 

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Param Sundari
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Heavy Rains Cause Devastating Flooding In Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh, Roads And Homes Submerged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget