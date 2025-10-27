Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesNeena Gupta And Luv Ranjan Announce Release Date Of Vadh 2

Neena Gupta And Luv Ranjan Announce Release Date Of Vadh 2

Luv Films announced "Vadh 2," a spiritual sequel starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, releasing February 6, 2026.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 04:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Producer Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films have announced the release date of Vadh 2.

The movie stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, and the film is set to hit theatres on February 6, 2026. Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 is a spiritual sequel that builds on the essence of its predecessor, exploring complex emotions and situations through new characters in a fresh story. Vadh 2 promises to retain the intensity, realism, and emotional depth that made Vadh a standout in Indian cinema.

To mark the announcement, the makers unveiled a powerful first-look visual featuring the two actors, offering audiences a glimpse of the world of Vadh 2. Neena Gupta had taken to her social media account early this morning and wrote, “संघर्ष नया, कहानी नई क्या गलत और क्या है सही जानीये 6 फ़रवरी को (New challenge - the story of what is wrong, what is right) #Vadh2 In Cinemas 6th February 2026."

Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu, in a statement shared, “I am thrilled to share that Vadh 2 releases in theatres nationwide on 6th February 2026. We’ve poured our hearts into crafting a story that is gripping and thought-provoking, and I’m grateful to Luv and Ankur for believing in the script. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it — see you at the movies as the saga continues!”

Producer Luv Ranjan added, “The beauty of Vadh lies in how it captures the beliefs of ordinary people tested by difficult situations that challenge their conscience and courage. With Vadh 2, Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher — delivering a compelling and thought-provoking story that feels truly special. We’re excited for audiences to experience it unfold on the big screen from 6th February onwards.”

Producer Ankur Garg concluded, “The continued love for Vadh has inspired us to create movies that not only connect with audiences but also broaden the horizons of Luv Films.

With Vadh 2, we’re proud to see this world grow into a franchise that embodies impactful and meaningful storytelling. We hope the audience enjoys the experience of Vadh 2 on the big screen when it releases in theatres on 6th February.”

A Luv Films Presentation, Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 6th February 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 04:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neena Gupta Sanjay Mishra Vadh 2
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pan-India SIR Confirmed: ECI Announces Voter List Revision Exercise In 12 States And UTs
Pan-India SIR Confirmed: ECI Announces Voter List Revision Exercise In 12 States And UTs
World
Yunus Gifts Map To Pak General Showing India’s Northeast In Bangladesh, Triggers Row
Yunus Gifts Map To Pak General Showing India’s Northeast In Bangladesh, Triggers Row
Crime
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
News
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget