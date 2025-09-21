'India’s Tom Cruise': Mahesh Bhatt On Akshay Kumar’s Death-Defying Leap In Angaaray

Bollywood’s very own “Khiladi” Akshay Kumar, renowned for performing breathtaking action sequences, recently graced the finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. The episode brought laughter, nostalgia, and candid conversations, but one moment stood out—filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s heartfelt video message recalling a terrifying stunt from Akshay’s early career.

“India’s Tom Cruise” and the Angaaray Stunt

In his message, Bhatt compared Akshay Kumar to Hollywood action legend Tom Cruise, saying, “If Hollywood has Tom Cruise, who does his own deadly stunts, we have Akshay Kumar. I have seen him perform a daring stunt with my own eyes. A mere mention of the stunt will scare you. However, I actually didn’t watch it because I closed my eyes and ran towards the corner.”

The filmmaker was referring to a life-threatening stunt from their 1998 action thriller Angaaray, where Akshay had to leap from one building to another—a stunt that could have gone terribly wrong.

“I Shut My Eyes and Moved Away”

Bhatt revealed that he initially tried to dissuade Akshay, concerned for his safety. “The fight master came to me and said if the hero jumps from this building to the next one, the scene will come alive. I said yes, but there’s also the risk of losing a life. But Akshay said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll do it.’ I told him, ‘You are my responsibility. What if something goes wrong?’ He assured me that nothing will go wrong,” Bhatt shared.

He admitted that he couldn’t bear to watch the stunt unfold. “I shut my eyes and moved away. Then, after that deafening silence, something electrifying happened and people started clapping. When I heard the applause, I turned to see he had landed safely. His expression was as if nothing had happened. I think that was the foundation on which he has come this far,” the director said.

Akshay Kumar on Doing His Own Stunts

When asked whether directors ever worry about signing him for such action-heavy roles, Akshay responded humbly: “I consider myself a stuntman first and then an actor. I would like to give credit to all the fight masters, who look after their actors and stuntmen. To answer your question, it’s a feeling, a high—it feels amazing, the desire to give it a shot.”

A Career Built on Daring and Dedication

A trained martial artist, Akshay Kumar has consistently pushed the limits with high-risk stunts, earning admiration from fans and respect from peers. On the show, he also paid tribute to stuntmen, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to Indian cinema.

Professional Front

Meanwhile, Akshay’s much-anticipated courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 is currently running in theatres. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla.