Kiara Advani Reminds Netizens Of Deepika Padukone In War 2 Song Aavan Jaawan

Kiara Advani has taken the internet by storm with her striking appearance in the newly released romantic number Aavan Jaavan from the much-anticipated film 'War 2'. Shot amidst the scenic charm of Italy, the song features Kiara alongside Hrithik Roshan, as the duo indulge in a playful, sun-soaked romance. But while the music and visuals have received their share of praise, it’s Kiara’s look that’s dominating Reddit discussions, for bearing an uncanny resemblance to Deepika Padukone.

Netizens think Kiara in War 2 resembles Deepika

A Reddit user shared a still from the song, capturing a moment where Kiara playfully splashes water on Hrithik in a pool, captioning it simply, “Deepika?” The comment triggered a flurry of responses from other users who couldn’t help but agree. One wrote, “Yeah, here she does. Beautiful, both of them.” Another dubbed Kiara the “Deepika lite version,” while a user said she looked like a blend of “Deepika plus Aditi Rao Hydari.” Someone else chimed in, “Maybe a little too similar face cut.”

The song, which dropped on July 31, coinciding with Kiara’s birthday, adds a special layer of celebration for her fans. With soulful vocals by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, evocative lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and a breezy melody crafted by Pritam, Aavan Jaavan serves up dreamy romance with a visual flourish. Arijit’s voice in particular has drawn appreciation for lending emotional depth to the track.

However, not all responses have been glowing. While the production values and locations have won praise, some fans felt that the chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara didn’t quite ignite. Despite both stars exuding charm individually, a section of viewers felt their pairing lacked the natural spark expected from a romantic number.

About War 2

'War 2', directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and continues the story of Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir. The film introduces Kiara Advani to the YRF Spy Universe and marks the much-awaited Bollywood debut of South megastar Jr. NTR. Packed with high-octane action and grand visuals, 'War 2' is scheduled for release on August 14. It will go head-to-head at the box office with Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna.