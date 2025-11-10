Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karan Johar Thanks Martin Scorsese For Hosting ‘Homebound’ Screening In New York: 'Most Surreal Journey'

Karan Johar expressed gratitude to Martin Scorsese for hosting a New York screening of "Homebound," attended by actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 08:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed heartfelt gratitude to Martin Scorsese for hosting a special screening of his latest film Homebound in New York. The exclusive event was attended by the film’s lead actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, who play best friends Shoaib and Chandan in the poignant drama based on Basharat Peer’s 2020 New York Times article about two friends navigating life during the lockdown.

Karan Johar Shares Gratitude Note

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar penned a touching note reflecting on the film’s global journey.

“Taking our story of #Homebound across the continents and seas has been the most surreal journey…and this is another chapter of it! Our NYC screening hosted by our executive producer @martinscorsese_ was a night filled with friends and more supporting with their full heart. Thank you!!! (sic),” he wrote.

He added, “This means everything to us, showing up and giving us your love. I am bummed to be missing out but I feel absolutely whole knowing that our film is getting everything it needs…(red heart emoji).”

Karan also shared a series of photos from the memorable evening, offering fans a glimpse into the star-studded celebration.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Neeraj Ghaywan Calls It “The Highest Point” of His Career

Director Neeraj Ghaywan, who helmed Homebound, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his overwhelming experience of the night.
“Sitting across from him is the highest point in my career in cinema. Mr. Martin Scorsese, the EP on #Homebound, hosted a screening and did a QnA with me in NYC! (sic),” Neeraj wrote.

Scorsese’s Warm Gesture Before the Q&A

The filmmaker revealed how the legendary director helped him ease his nerves before their conversation.

“I was obviously nervous and sweating about doing a QnA with the master. Mr. Scorsese saw that in the green room. He narrated a funny anecdote about how he was mistaken by the cops to be the hillside strangler. He did that because he wanted to calm me down without even me being aware of it. That’s the generous selfless master that he is,” Neeraj shared.

He concluded his post by expressing gratitude to everyone who attended the event and supported the film’s Oscar campaign, adding that he was “specially chuffed” to have Mira Nair present at the screening.

 

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 08:55 AM (IST)
Karan Johar Martin Scorsese Homebound
