Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesKantara Chapter 1 Crosses ₹100 Crore Domestically, Leaves Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Behind

Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses ₹100 Crore Domestically, Leaves Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Behind

Kantara Chapter 1 crosses ₹100 crore in India on Day 2, dominating the box office. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari struggles with a sharp drop in collections.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has taken the Indian box office by storm, crossing the ₹100 crore mark domestically within just two days of release. Released on October 2, the prequel to Shetty’s National Award-winning film Kantara has set new benchmarks for Indian folklore-driven cinema. Meanwhile, Shashank Khaitan’s romantic comedy-drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has faced a steep drop in collections after its opening day.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Performance

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned an estimated ₹45 crore net on Day 2, bringing its domestic total to ₹106.85 crore. The film opened with a strong ₹61.85 crore on Day 1. Despite facing some competition from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Shetty’s epic quickly overtook the romantic comedy.

Occupancy for Kantara Chapter 1 was particularly strong across languages:

Kannada: 75.38% overall; morning 60.03%, afternoon 90.73%, evening 86.48%, night 92%

Telugu: 54.03% overall; morning 38.51%, afternoon 69.55%, evening 77.68%, night 85.02%

Tamil: 58.93% overall; morning 30%, afternoon 58.06%, evening 66.65%, night 80.99%

Bengali: 74.50%

Malayalam: 51.14% overall

Hindi: 15.28% overall

The film features Rishab Shetty alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and Rakesh Poojari, and is produced by Hombale Films.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Faces Box Office Dip

In contrast, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected just ₹4.04 crore on its second day, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹13.29 crore. The romantic comedy had opened with ₹9.25 crore, but mixed reviews and a lack of audience pull contributed to its decline. Friday occupancy for the film averaged 14.94%, with morning shows at 9.06%, afternoon at 17.44%, and evening at 18.33%.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. Backed by Karan Johar, the film follows Sunny and Tulsi as they attempt to crash the weddings of their former lovers, but it has struggled to match the cultural and visual impact of Kantara Chapter 1.

Box Office Verdict

With its folklore-rich storytelling, powerful performances, and massive audience turnout, Kantara Chapter 1 continues to dominate, firmly establishing itself as a blockbuster. Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has failed to sustain its opening momentum, highlighting the stark contrast in audience reception between the two releases.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor Film Kantara Vs Sunny Sanskari Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
World
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi To Be Awarded Gold Medal In Pakistan For Asia Cup Trophy Episode: Report
Mohsin Naqvi To Be Awarded Gold Medal In Pakistan For Asia Cup Trophy Episode
India
SP Delegation Stopped On Meerut Expressway Amid Bareilly Tensions Over ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
SP Delegation Stopped On Meerut Expressway Amid Bareilly Tensions Over ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget