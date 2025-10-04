Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses ₹100 Crore Domestically, Leaves Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Behind

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has taken the Indian box office by storm, crossing the ₹100 crore mark domestically within just two days of release. Released on October 2, the prequel to Shetty’s National Award-winning film Kantara has set new benchmarks for Indian folklore-driven cinema. Meanwhile, Shashank Khaitan’s romantic comedy-drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has faced a steep drop in collections after its opening day.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Performance

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned an estimated ₹45 crore net on Day 2, bringing its domestic total to ₹106.85 crore. The film opened with a strong ₹61.85 crore on Day 1. Despite facing some competition from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Shetty’s epic quickly overtook the romantic comedy.

Occupancy for Kantara Chapter 1 was particularly strong across languages:

Kannada: 75.38% overall; morning 60.03%, afternoon 90.73%, evening 86.48%, night 92%

Telugu: 54.03% overall; morning 38.51%, afternoon 69.55%, evening 77.68%, night 85.02%

Tamil: 58.93% overall; morning 30%, afternoon 58.06%, evening 66.65%, night 80.99%

Bengali: 74.50%

Malayalam: 51.14% overall

Hindi: 15.28% overall

The film features Rishab Shetty alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and Rakesh Poojari, and is produced by Hombale Films.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Faces Box Office Dip

In contrast, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected just ₹4.04 crore on its second day, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹13.29 crore. The romantic comedy had opened with ₹9.25 crore, but mixed reviews and a lack of audience pull contributed to its decline. Friday occupancy for the film averaged 14.94%, with morning shows at 9.06%, afternoon at 17.44%, and evening at 18.33%.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. Backed by Karan Johar, the film follows Sunny and Tulsi as they attempt to crash the weddings of their former lovers, but it has struggled to match the cultural and visual impact of Kantara Chapter 1.

Box Office Verdict

With its folklore-rich storytelling, powerful performances, and massive audience turnout, Kantara Chapter 1 continues to dominate, firmly establishing itself as a blockbuster. Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has failed to sustain its opening momentum, highlighting the stark contrast in audience reception between the two releases.