It’s Official: Shah Rukh Khan Is The 'KING': Title Reveal Video Breaks The Internet

HomeEntertainmentMoviesIt’s Official: Shah Rukh Khan Is The 'KING': Title Reveal Video Breaks The Internet

Marflix and Red Chillies revealed "KING," starring Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Siddharth Anand. The teaser, released on Khan's birthday, showcases SRK's fierce new look with silver hair.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Marflix Pictures and Red Chillies Entertainment unveiled the title of their much-awaited film, KING, starring Shah Rukh Khan, in grand style. Directed by action maestro Siddharth Anand, the reveal came with an electrifying teaser that offered a first glimpse of SRK’s fierce and magnetic new avatar.

The announcement, dropped on Khan’s birthday, marks the second collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand after the blockbuster Pathaan, setting the stage for yet another cinematic spectacle.

A Birthday Gift Fit for a King

The KING title reveal is nothing short of a fan celebration — a birthday tribute to Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched legacy and enduring charisma. In the video, Khan’s commanding presence dominates the screen as he delivers a chilling dialogue: “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam — KING.”

The teaser also hides a clever Easter egg — SRK wielding the King of Hearts card as a weapon, a symbolic nod to his reign as Bollywood’s true King of Hearts, both on and off screen.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

SRK’s Striking New Look

Sporting silver hair, signature ear accessories, and a sharp, intense persona, SRK’s look in KING breaks away from convention. It’s a reinvention that combines elegance and menace — a cinematic promise that fans are about to witness Shah Rukh like never before.

About KING — A Global Action Spectacle

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, KING is slated for a 2026 release and is being touted as a high-octane action entertainer that redefines style, charisma, and thrill. With Siddharth Anand at the helm — known for crafting massive visual spectacles like War and Pathaan — the film is expected to be his massiest and most ambitious project yet.

KING will reportedly explore themes of power, legacy, and redemption, with SRK’s character exuding both danger and allure. Combining slick visuals, international-scale action, and emotionally charged storytelling, the film aims to position SRK as a global action icon — once again proving why he truly is the ‘King’.

 

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
SRK Red Chillies Entertainment SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK + KING
