Neeraj Ghaywan Leaves Out Cinematographer Pratik Shah In Homebound Celebrations Amid Misconduct Allegations

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 03:59 PM (IST)

Neeraj Ghaywan’s acclaimed film Homebound, India’s official entry to the 98th Academy Awards, has been drawing attention not only for its critical success but also for its quiet distancing from cinematographer Pratik Shah, who has recently faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Trailer Launch Ignites Discussion Over Missing Credit

On unveiling the trailer for Homebound, director Neeraj Ghaywan shared a reflective caption on Instagram: “Let everything happen to you. Beauty and Terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final.”

He went on to tag and credit several cast and crew members who contributed to the film, but notably left out Pratik Shah, who is listed as the film’s cinematographer in the trailer credits. This exclusion has raised eyebrows given the timing of growing allegations surrounding Shah.

Sexual Misconduct Allegations Cloud Pratik Shah’s Career

Once known for his work in shows like Jubilee and CTRL, Pratik Shah is now under scrutiny following allegations from over 20 women, as revealed by filmmaker Abhinav Singh. The claims point to repeated instances of inappropriate communication and unprofessional behavior, including unwanted advances.

Shah had earlier come under the radar of the Indian Women Cinematographers’ Collective (IWCC) after a junior female colleague reported misconduct. He has also reportedly been removed from the Sourav Ganguly biopic in light of these accusations.

In response to the controversy, Dharma Productions, one of Homebound's production partners, issued a statement: “Mr Pratik Shah was a freelancer on the project Homebound and was working on it for a limited period. His engagement with us has been completed... our internal committee for POSH didn't receive any complaints against him from any cast or crew on our film Homebound.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
Oscar Submission & International Praise

Despite the controversy, Homebound has continued to garner acclaim on the global stage. The film premiered at Cannes 2025 under the Un Certain Regard section and later won second runner-up in the International People’s Choice Award at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival).

On Friday, it was officially selected as India’s entry to the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. The Film Federation of India, under the leadership of N. Chandra, chose it from a competitive slate of 24 films.

Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in a powerful narrative centered on caste, religious identity, and dignity. The film follows two friends from rural North India as they navigate prejudice while aspiring to join the police force.

Producer Karan Johar described the film as a “labour of love… sure to find a home in a million hearts across the world.”

Director Neeraj Ghaywan added: “I am deeply honoured that Homebound, rooted in the love for our land and our people, will represent India on this prestigious platform.”

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
