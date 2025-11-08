Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Emraan Hashmi Reveals What Keeps His Fire Alive After 20 Years

Emraan Hashmi, celebrating the success of "Haq," reveals his enduring passion for filmmaking stems from the creative process itself.

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Haq’, has shared what still fuels his passion after more than 2 decades in the industry.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of the film in the Juhu area of Mumbai, and said that even after 22 years, massive superhits, and blockbuster music behind him, it’s the process of waking up, getting ready, and going on sets each day that get the best out of him as an actor.

He told IANS, “The process of filmmaking is something I really love. Reading a script, getting excited about it, going on a film set, enacting those scenes, breathing life into a character, seeing it form on screen, those are the things that still excite me”.

He further mentioned, “I mean, success, the pursuit for success, how a film does well, that is a by-product. The central thing is those 60 days or 100 days or whatever it takes to shoot a film or 50 days and play and serve that character. That for me is something that eventually I take back with me”.

He also shared an update on his upcoming film ‘Awarapan 2’, which is currently under production. He said, “It's going great, we have a fantastic script, we've shot some really intense scenes and yeah, the shooting is still ongoing. We're looking at an early release next year, the final, once the film shooting is complete, I think everyone will eventually come to know when the shooting is complete. But yeah, this has got everything that people were expecting from ‘Awarapan 2’, it's got love, angst, pain, redemption, great music, action, it's got everything”.

Meanwhile, ‘Haq’ is currently playing in cinemas.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Emraan Hashmi
