HomeEntertainmentMoviesDrishyam 3 Casting Twist: Jaideep Ahlawat Joins, Akshaye Khanna Exits

Drishyam 3 Casting Twist: Jaideep Ahlawat Joins, Akshaye Khanna Exits

Ikkis box office update day 2: Sriram Raghavan’s war drama earns ₹3.50 crore on second day, taking total to ₹10.50 crore despite Dhurandhar’s dominance.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ikkis, which marked the first theatrical release of 2026, continues its run at the box office with respectable numbers despite facing stiff competition. Headlined by Agastya Nanda and featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, and Dharmendra in his final screen appearance, the film opened to encouraging reviews and a strong opening-day response.

While the second-day collections witnessed a drop, the film has still managed to maintain a steady footing in its early theatrical run.

Day 2 Box Office Performance

According to the latest data reported by Sacnilk, Ikkis earned ₹3.50 crore on its second day at the domestic box office. This figure marks a decline from its opening-day collection of ₹7 crore, a trend often seen with serious, content-driven films after initial curiosity-driven footfalls.

With these figures, the film’s total collection now stands at ₹10.50 crore after two days of release. Trade analysts note that while the dip is noticeable, the overall performance remains decent for a war drama with a sombre tone and historical subject matter.

Clash With Dhurandhar Continues to Impact Screens

One of the key challenges for Ikkis is the continued dominance of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which is still drawing audiences even in its fifth week. On its 29th day, Dhurandhar reportedly collected ₹6.63 crore, taking its staggering total to ₹745.63 crore.

The sustained performance of Dhurandhar has limited screen availability and audience share for newer releases, including Ikkis. Despite this, Ikkis has managed to carve out its own space, particularly among viewers inclined toward patriotic and biographical narratives.

Story, Cast and Emotional Core of Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis is inspired by the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film chronicles his transformation from a young officer in training to a decorated war hero who made the ultimate sacrifice at just 21.

Agastya Nanda essays the role of Khetarpal, while Dharmendra appears as his father in what has been described as his final performance. The legendary actor passed away a little over a month before the film’s release, adding emotional weight to the project and its reception.

With positive word of mouth and a strong emotional connect, Ikkis is expected to rely on steady weekday collections and audience appreciation in the coming days.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Drishyam 3 Akshaye Khanna Exit Jaideep Ahlawat Drishyam 3 Abhishek Pathak Statement Ajay Devgn Drishyam Sequel
