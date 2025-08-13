Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDid Aamir Khan Really Charge ₹20 Crore For Rajinikanth Starrer Coolie? Here’s The Truth

Did Aamir Khan Really Charge ₹20 Crore For Rajinikanth Starrer Coolie? Here’s The Truth

Aamir Khan is making a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 09:22 AM (IST)

Rajinikanth’s fans are counting down the days to the release of Coolie, one of the most anticipated films of the year. The action-packed entertainer boasts a stellar ensemble cast, but one of the biggest surprises is the presence of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a special cameo.

His intense portrayal of Dahaa in the trailer has already created buzz. While early reports suggested he charged a whopping ₹20 crore for the role, the real story is very different.

Aamir Khan’s Fee for Coolie

In Coolie, Aamir Khan appears in a pivotal 15-minute role. However, contrary to speculation, the actor has not charged a single rupee for his performance.

Sources close to him told India Today, "Aamir Khan has a lot of love and respect for Rajinikanth and the team of Coolie. He instantly said yes to the project without even hearing the complete narration. This cameo is his way of showing his love to the team, and he has not charged anything for his role."

 

Why Aamir Said Yes Without a Script

At the film’s audio and trailer launch event in Hyderabad, Aamir himself shared the story of how he came on board.

"Lokesh came to meet me. I didn’t know why he was coming to meet me. He said, ‘It’s for Coolie. I want you to do a role in the film.’ The moment I got to know it’s Coolie and Rajini Sir’s film… after many, many years, probably for the first time, I have said yes to a film without hearing the script, without hearing anything," the actor revealed.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this high-octane action thriller features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj in key roles, alongside Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, and Charle. Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie marks Rajinikanth’s 171st film as a lead actor and is set for release on August 14.

The film will face a major box-office clash with YRF’s War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

 

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Aamir Khan Coolie
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
10 Devotees, Including 7 Kids, Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident
10 Devotees, Including 7 Kids, Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident
World
'Such Acts Diminish Us': Irish President Condemns 'Despicable' Attacks On Indians
'Such Acts Diminish Us': Irish President Condemns 'Despicable' Attacks On Indians
World
US Says Its Relationship With Both Pakistan And India 'Remains Unchanged'
US Says Its Relationship With Both Pakistan And India 'Remains Unchanged'
Celebrities
Zeenat Aman’s Throwback With Raj Kapoor Melts Hearts
Zeenat Aman’s Throwback With Raj Kapoor Melts Hearts
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget