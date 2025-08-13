Did Aamir Khan Really Charge ₹20 Crore For Rajinikanth Starrer Coolie? Here’s The Truth

Rajinikanth’s fans are counting down the days to the release of Coolie, one of the most anticipated films of the year. The action-packed entertainer boasts a stellar ensemble cast, but one of the biggest surprises is the presence of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a special cameo.

His intense portrayal of Dahaa in the trailer has already created buzz. While early reports suggested he charged a whopping ₹20 crore for the role, the real story is very different.

Aamir Khan’s Fee for Coolie

In Coolie, Aamir Khan appears in a pivotal 15-minute role. However, contrary to speculation, the actor has not charged a single rupee for his performance.

Sources close to him told India Today, "Aamir Khan has a lot of love and respect for Rajinikanth and the team of Coolie. He instantly said yes to the project without even hearing the complete narration. This cameo is his way of showing his love to the team, and he has not charged anything for his role."

Why Aamir Said Yes Without a Script

At the film’s audio and trailer launch event in Hyderabad, Aamir himself shared the story of how he came on board.

"Lokesh came to meet me. I didn’t know why he was coming to meet me. He said, ‘It’s for Coolie. I want you to do a role in the film.’ The moment I got to know it’s Coolie and Rajini Sir’s film… after many, many years, probably for the first time, I have said yes to a film without hearing the script, without hearing anything," the actor revealed.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this high-octane action thriller features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj in key roles, alongside Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, and Charle. Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie marks Rajinikanth’s 171st film as a lead actor and is set for release on August 14.

The film will face a major box-office clash with YRF’s War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.