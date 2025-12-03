Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar To Feature 4-Minute Post-Credit Scene Teasing Sequel Release; Ranveer Singh Film Builds Massive Buzz

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar will include a 4-minute post-credit scene hinting at the sequel. Reports suggest the sequence may even reveal the release date of Dhurandhar 2.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The anticipation around Ranveer Singh’s action-packed Dhurandhar continues to rise, and now new reports suggest that the film will carry a special surprise for audiences who stay back after the final frame. The upcoming film, which has already been granted an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification, is reportedly set to include a 4-minute post-credit sequence that will lay the groundwork for its sequel.

Dhurandhar’s Post-Credit Sequence to Tease Part 2

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the film’s post-credit stretch has been crafted as a direct link to Dhurandhar 2 and may even announce the sequel’s release timeline. A source quoted by the outlet said, “Ranveer Singh starrer will have a 4-minute-long post-credits scene. This special sequence will act as a teaser of Dhurandhar 2, which is designed to take the excitement among the audience for the sequel a notch higher. The makers are still looking at multiple release options for the second part. However, there is a possibility that this exciting post-credit scene might also reveal the release date of Dhurandhar 2."

Makers Previously Planned a Two-Part Release

While there is no official confirmation yet, the plan for Dhurandhar to evolve into a two-part saga has been circulating for months. A source earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “There have been reports that Dhurandhar is a two-part saga. Hence, the film, which will be released on December 5, will be the first installment. It’ll end at a decisive point and the story will then continue in the second part."

The insider added that director Aditya Dhar had shot extensively, giving creators the flexibility to split the narrative. “It is said that director Aditya Dhar has shot extensively and the film has shaped up really well. But since it’s very lengthy, they have toyed with the idea of breaking it into 2 parts. If this is the plan, then Dhurandhar’s part 2 will arrive next year, preferably in the first half," the source noted.

Big-Scale Action, Star-Packed Ensemble

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead along with Sara Arjun, the film has drawn attention for its intense violence and large-scale action design, which fans believe match global standards. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Dhurandhar is set to arrive in theatres on December 5, 2025, with the sequel expected to follow soon after.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar Post Credit Scene Dhurandhar 2 Pinkvilla Report
