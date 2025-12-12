Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha Breaks Down The Film’s Visual Mastery

Dhurandhar Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha Breaks Down The Film's Visual Mastery

Cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha reveals the creative challenges behind Dhurandhar’s unique visual language, from shadow-driven storytelling to grounded action sequences.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

While Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has sparked headlines for its box-office juggernaut and high-stakes spy narrative, the film’s most defining strength lies elsewhere—in its striking visual grammar. The espionage thriller, led by Ranveer Singh, leans heavily on a carefully crafted aesthetic that deepens every beat of its story. At the centre of this vision is cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha, whose work has emerged as one of the most praised aspects of the film.

Speaking about the challenging yet liberating creative process, Nowlakha shares, "I’ve waited my entire life for a film that allowed this texture … and with this one Aditya truly let me off the leash - for this I’m grateful!" He adds that the scale of the shoot was relentless: "We shot the equivalent of 4 movies in the time and budget allotted for one… mayhem was the mainstay and that became a language!"
According to him, the film’s visual universe needed to engulf the audience fully. "The world of the film should feel like it is watching you back," he says.

A narrative built through shadow and restraint

One of Dhurandhar’s most arresting choices is its use of shadow as storytelling. Darkness is not a stylistic addition but a deliberate narrative tool. From dimly lit safehouses in Karachi to tight, shadowy corridors, every space feels claustrophobic and alive. The frames often linger just long enough to evoke unease—mirroring the uncertainty of the protagonist’s covert mission.

The film also stands apart for its understated colour palette. While many 2025 blockbusters embraced glossy, high-saturation visuals, Dhurandhar opts for muted tones that evoke harshness, mirroring the moral ambiguity and paranoia within the story.

Action, geography, and grit over spectacle

Instead of going for hyper-stylised, VFX-dense sequences, Dhar and Nowlakha design action scenes with controlled realism. Locations are deeply woven into the imagery, expanding the film’s scope while maintaining its raw energy. It’s a grounded visual identity that aligns with the film’s thematic core and keeps audiences immersed.

Praising his director’s relentless pursuit of precision, Nowlakha says, "Hats off to Aditya - he was threading a needle while riding a bull."

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios), Lokesh Dhar (B62 Studios) and Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released globally on December 5, 2025.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Jio Studios Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar Film Dhurandhar Box Office Dhurandhar Cinematography Bollywood Spy Thriller Visuals
