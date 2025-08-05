Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2, the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Pariyerum Perumal, arrived in theatres on August 1 with high expectations. Despite receiving mostly positive reviews, the film is struggling to make a mark at the box office as it faces fierce competition from Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 and other big releases.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Update

According to Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 earned ₹1.04 crore on its fourth day (early estimates) — its lowest so far. While a Monday dip is expected for most films, this drop has further dented its momentum, especially since the film failed to register significant growth over the weekend.

Its highest single-day earnings were recorded on Sunday at ₹4.15 crore, bringing its total to ₹12.80 crore. The film recorded an overall 12.75% Hindi occupancy on Monday.

Box Office Clash with Son of Sardaar 2 & Others

Released alongside Son of Sardaar 2, the Siddhant Chaturvedi–Triptii Dimri starrer is lagging behind Ajay Devgn’s film, which has amassed ₹27.25 crore. It also faces competition from Mahavatar Narsimha and the blockbuster Saiyaara, which continues to dominate the box office.

About Dhadak 2

Though a standalone sequel to the 2018 hit Dhadak, this film does not continue the original storyline or characters. It explores the journey of a law student who falls in love with his classmate, only to face severe harassment from her family due to caste differences.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, Dhadak 2 faced multiple delays before release. Initially scheduled for November 2024, it was postponed after reported hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). These were resolved recently after the makers agreed to significant cuts and modifications.