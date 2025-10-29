Deepika Padukone’s Name Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Credits Following Exit? Here’s The Buzz

The controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone’s absence from the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD has once again sparked conversation online. On Wednesday morning, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Deepika’s name was missing from the film’s end credits on streaming platforms—a surprising omission, considering she was one of the key faces on the film’s poster.

As screenshots and clips of the edited credits began circulating, social media quickly erupted with reactions. Fans rallied behind the actress, calling out the film’s makers for what many deemed a “petty and unprofessional” move.

Deepika’s name missing from Kalki 2898 AD credits?

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD—a futuristic blend of mythology and science fiction—featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Deepika portrayed SUM-80, a pregnant woman pursued by Prabhas’ bounty hunter and protected by Ashwatthama (played by Amitabh). The film, which reimagines the Mahabharata in a dystopian setting, turned out to be a massive global hit, collecting over ₹1000 crore at the box office. It concluded with a teaser message hinting at the continuation of the “Kalki Cinematic Universe.”

However, recent videos shared by fans showed Deepika’s name missing from the closing credits.

Interestingly, both Netflix and Prime Video versions of the film still display her name at the beginning and end of the movie. At the start, her credit appears right after Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas, while in the end sequence—where actors are listed in order of appearance—she is placed second after Bachchan.

Despite this, the circulated version of the end credits was enough to spark outrage among her supporters. A Deepika fan account posted the clip with the caption, “OTT Version of Kalki Part 1 Removes Deepika Padukone’s Name from Credits.”

Fallout from Deepika’s exit

The fresh wave of criticism comes weeks after production house Vyjayanthi Movies officially confirmed that Deepika would not return for the sequel. Reports suggested her exit followed alleged disagreements over pay and scheduling, with insiders citing her “unprofessional demands,” including higher remuneration and limited working hours.

So far, Vyjayanthi Movies has not issued any clarification regarding the missing credit sequence.

What’s next for the franchise

Kalki 2898 AD also featured Kamal Haasan in a brief but pivotal role as the antagonist. The sequel is expected to expand his storyline and explore how Ashwatthama saves SUM-80 from his grasp. It will further build connections between Prabhas’ character and the Mahabharata, continuing the saga inspired by Lord Vishnu’s prophesied final avatar, Kalki.

The makers have yet to announce Deepika’s replacement or a release date for the second installment.

Deepika Padukone's next project

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika recently opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, reportedly due to her preference for an 8-hour work schedule as she embraces motherhood. She is currently filming King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and gearing up for a project with Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee.